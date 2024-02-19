How to unlock and complete the Grave News investigation in Skull and Bones

Grave News is an investigation mission in Skull and Bones that revolves around the location of a Carel’s loot chest. This investigation requires you to scour to the far corner of the known map and find a hidden treasure. And what pirate doesn’t like treasure?

Investigations are special missions in Skull and Bones that lead you to a series of clues to find a treasure or location. Unlike normal quests or Treasure Maps, you often need to interpret these clues yourself rather than relying on a map marker.

Due to the often ominous nature of your clues, players find investigations relatively difficult to complete. If you are trying to unlock or solve the Grave News investigation in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

How to unlock the Grave News Investigation in Skull and Bones

To unlock the Grave News investigation in Skull and Bones, you need to find a message in a bottle out on the water. Players have reportedly found the message at multiple different locations, however the most common location to find the item is at Laar.

Laar is a part of the Spice Islands that rest just south of Telok Penjarah, the second major pirate haven you reach after Sainte-Anne. Unfortunately, the only way to get the message is by sailing around the island until you are prompted to pick it up.

This is entirely random, so don’t get too discouraged if it does not appear for you after your first lap. After you pick up the message, you can go to your inventory and interact with the new item to start the investigation.

Where to Plunder Fort Premie in Skull and Bone

Fort Premie defenders range from level eight to nine. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Make your way here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you have located the message in a bottle floating near the Spice Islands, you need to complete two more steps. First, you need to Plunder Fort Premie. Fort Premie is a Dutch base in the southern part of the East Indies, south of Telok Penjarah.

To start the Plunder, sail beside Fort Premie and choose to interact with the military base. From here, you can elect to start a Plunder. Once your crew offloads onto the shore, all you need to do is take down the watchtower and keep the area clear of passing Dutch ships. These world events can be a challenge, so I recommend bringing friends along. Loot the treasure chest at the end of the Plunder to get your next clue.

Where to find Carel’s Belongings in Skull and Bones

You need to venture to the southern portion of the map to find this ominous location. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final piece of this mission to visit The Necropolis and retrieve Carel’s belongings. The Necropolis is a port found along the Naga Coast in the East Indies. It is almost equally far from both pirate hubs, so you can either cross the Open Seas from Sainte-Anne, or descend south from Telok Penjarah.

Although there may be hostile pirates outside of The Necropolis, you won’t find any trouble once you land. As you enter the dock, move to the top of the staircase directly in front of you and there will be a treasure chest at the top. For your investigation efforts, you are rewarded with 300 Infamy and a Rugged Chest with randomized content.