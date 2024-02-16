How to complete the Turning the Page investigation in Skull and Bones

In the Skull and Bones Turning the Page investigation, you’ll be uncovering the mystery of Jacques Sorrel, but this quest’s difficulty can leave you feeling groggy.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve begun the Freeman’s Lost Treasure investigation in Skull and Bones, you’ll know there are a few steps along the way. There’s a lot of mystery tied to its individual quests, and Turning the Page is among them.

In typical pirate fashion, Turning the Page has ambiguous objectives, and it encapsulates the feeling of going on a real pirate hunt for a beneficiary cause. If you’re finding things confusing, we’ll give you a push in the right direction so you don’t go overboard.

Turning the Page investigation solution in Skull and Bones

The poster will be sparkling and it’s stuck on the side of some wood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout the Turning the Page investigation, you need to find a poster of Jacques Sorrel, seek out Sainte-Amelie, Plunder it, defeat La Plume, then speak to Anja Rakotomang in Sainte-Anne.

Be warned, this is a long and arduous mission, so let’s break it down piece by piece:

In Sainte-Anne, find the pirate with a purple marker, next to John Scurlock’s typical hotspot, and bribe them to reveal this quest. The first step is to find the Jacques Sorrel wanted poster in the bar shown in the picture above. You now need to find and discover a Settlement located south called Saint-Amelie, which you can find in the picture below. Once there, you have to Plunder it, but enemy forces will all be around level 10. If you’re successful, you’ll get the next clue, giving you a defined objective marker to travel to. At the objective area, pull out the Spyglass tool and look for a ship called “La Plume.” Again, this is a high-level fight, and if you win, check your journal to receive the final clue. It will tell you to go to Sainte-Anne, where you will need to speak to Anja Rakotomang, the person in charge of the Warehouse, that you can easily find on your map, and you will complete Turning the Page.

It’s a fairly relaxed journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main thing to keep in mind is that this isn’t a quest you should take on in the early hours of Skull and Bones or even the midway point. The max ship level in Skull and Bones is 11, so if you’re facing against level 10 ships, that should tell you how advanced this mission is.

To help you get to this stage quicker, check out our guide to all ship blueprints in Skull and Bones and acquire the best ships in the game to become more powerful.