Skull and Bones Bloody Bones Legacy walkthrough: How to find the grave and treasure

Bloody Bones was rumored to have a stash of sapphires before she was executed by the Compagnie. If you’re looking to get your hands on this feared pirate’s legacy, here’s how to complete the Bloody Bones investigation in Skull and Bones.

How to unlock Bloody Bones Legacy investigation in Skull and Bones

Not addressed to you, but taking it anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloody Bones Legacy investigation is a part of the Skull and Bones Premium edition, and you must reach the Infamy rank of Buccaneer to unlock it. At this rank, you also get access to other investigations, including The Ashen Corsair and the Freeman’s Lost Treasure.

Once you unlock investigations, head to the Mailbox at Saint-Anne. At the counter, you should see a collectible letter with a red stamp. Pick up the letter to start the Bloody Bones Legacy investigation.

How to complete Bloody Bones Legacy investigation in Skull and Bones

The investigation is not a regular contract, as the game doesn’t tell you directly where to go. Instead, you can go to the Investigations tab in the Knowledge menu and look over various clues. After reading the clues, a note appears telling you how to advance the investigation.

Investigate a shipwreck near the Hovohovo settlement

Loot overboard! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is to find a shipwreck near the Hovohovo settlement. Fast travel to Fort Louis or the Royal Burial Ground and sail towards the settlement. On a small island west of the settlement, there’s a shipwreck with white and blue sails.

Interact with the shipwreck to collect the next clue. You don’t have to force open the shipwreck and don’t need a Crowbar to do this step. Although, you can if you want some extra loot.

Board the Compagnie warship near the Fort Louis outpost

Not a sapphire in sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find out what happened to Bloody Bones, you must board a Compagnie warship patrolling near the Fort Louis outpost. The ship you’re looking for is Le Paradis and is a Rank 4 Compagnie Broadsider.

Le Paradis slowly sails between Fort Louis and the southern edge of the map, so there shouldn’t be a problem in finding it. Attack, and most importantly, board the ship to find the next clue of the investigation.

Keep in mind that through this area lies a Compagnie trade route with Rank 9 warships. I recommend scouting the area and ensuring there aren’t any high-level ships nearby, or you might end up alerting them all.

Find Bloody Bones’ grave at Fort Louis outpost

What will be your legacy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t have to sail far after boarding Le Paradis. The next step is to find the Bloody Bones’ grave at the Fort Louis outpost. There’s a sketch of the grave on the investigation page, but here’s how to find it if you want to save time:

Follow the main road uphill. Where the main road turns left inside the fort, look for a small road to the right. Follow the path and you’ll find the Bloody Bones grave.

As soon as you turn right from the main road, an orange beam will show you the exact location of the grave. Dig up the treasure at the location and examine the last clue to complete the Bloody Bones Legacy investigation.