Where to find Hovohovo in Skull and Bones

Ho-Ho-Hovohovo
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 15, 2024 10:01 am
Even though it’s a bit of a mouthful to say, Hovohovo is a handy little Settlement in Skull and Bones that can be Plundered and pillaged or used as a spot to barter for a new garter.

Heave Hovohovo, you might say, as you get close to the Settlement, it depends on how piratey you’re feeling. Hovohovo, aside from being a nightmare to type over and over again, is one of many Settlements in Skull and Bones and differs from the RPG’s more dynamic Pirate Dens.

That’s not to say it’s pointless, far from it. I implore you to check it out for yourself, which you can do with this garrrr, sorry, guide.

Hovohovo location in Skull and Bones

hovohovo settlement location on skull and bones map
It’s not far from Sainte-Anne at all. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A leisurely voyage 6000 meters southwest of Sainte-Anne lands you at the Hovohovo Settlement in Skull and Bones.

It’s easy enough using Sainte-Anne as the basis for this journey as you start there, and every pirate and his parrot has been there at some point. It would also make sense to head south from Sainte-Anne. Going any other direction would add unnecessary mileage to your boat’s sails.

skull and bones hovohovo settlement
To Plunder or not Plunder, that is the question. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What’s there to do in Hovohovo, you ask? For starters, you can buy and sell like you would with any other merchant or shop in Skull and Bones. Alongside some tasty materials you may struggle to find elsewhere, there are also some Blueprints for you to buy—including some weapon blueprints.

If you’re more of a dastardly and devious individual with a penchant for callous combat, you might want to Plunder the Hovohovo Settlement. A multi-stage fight as reinforcements come to the Settlement’s aid, and the longer you repel the defensive stance, the more goodies you get.

Once you’re done there, you can always head to Bandari or set foot on the shores of Fort Louis or Khmoy Estate.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports