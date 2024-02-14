Where to find the Khmoy Estate in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones has a vast empire of pirating hotspots, and one such location is the Khmoy Estate. It’s out of the way, but if you use our guide to find it, it might make your day.

High-level enemy ships and other variables are cleverly designed to keep you fixed on Skull and Bones‘ earliest areas of the map. But, there’s a whole world out there beyond just Sainte-Anne and the regular old ports offering beginner-level gear.

Beautiful ship Blueprints are just waiting to be collected—especially at the Khmoy Estate. Luckily for you, we’ve tracked down its location and pinpointed it for you.

Khmoy Estate location in Skull and Bones

It’s very, very North. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to travel to one of the most northern areas of the map—just northwest of Telok Penjarah—to make this treacherous journey and reach Khmoy Estate in Skull and Bones.

Based on my hours spent with Ubisoft’s pirate party, Khmoy Estate is naturally intended to be a mid-game area, possibly even later. Nevertheless, you should be able to get there as long as you have a decent ship with enough health, Repair Kits, and hard-hitting cannons.

Telok Penjarah should be first on the agenda. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For reference, it’s about 20,000 meters away from Sainte-Anne, so it will take you a long time to get there. If you haven’t already, I highly advise you to stop off at Telok Penjarah, especially considering it houses the sacred Padewakang Blueprint for you to rock a Bombardier vehicle.

The distance from the hub of Sainte-Anne to Khmoy Estate is so large that the map, even when fully zoomed out, still won’t be able to show you where to go.

Skull and Bones has plenty of other locations that offer various benefits, with Fort Louis being home to a hidden treasure chest and the Ruined Lighthouse providing similar bonuses to the Khmoy Estate.