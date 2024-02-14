Category:
Skull and Bones

Where to find the Khmoy Estate in Skull and Bones

Looking for some real Khmoy Estate?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 10:31 am
Ship quickly speeding towards the island
Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones has a vast empire of pirating hotspots, and one such location is the Khmoy Estate. It’s out of the way, but if you use our guide to find it, it might make your day.

Recommended Videos

High-level enemy ships and other variables are cleverly designed to keep you fixed on Skull and Bones‘ earliest areas of the map. But, there’s a whole world out there beyond just Sainte-Anne and the regular old ports offering beginner-level gear.

Beautiful ship Blueprints are just waiting to be collected—especially at the Khmoy Estate. Luckily for you, we’ve tracked down its location and pinpointed it for you.

Khmoy Estate location in Skull and Bones

khmoy estate in skull and bones
It’s very, very North. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to travel to one of the most northern areas of the mapjust northwest of Telok Penjarah—to make this treacherous journey and reach Khmoy Estate in Skull and Bones.

Based on my hours spent with Ubisoft’s pirate party, Khmoy Estate is naturally intended to be a mid-game area, possibly even later. Nevertheless, you should be able to get there as long as you have a decent ship with enough health, Repair Kits, and hard-hitting cannons.

khmoy estate location on skull and bones map
Telok Penjarah should be first on the agenda. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For reference, it’s about 20,000 meters away from Sainte-Anne, so it will take you a long time to get there. If you haven’t already, I highly advise you to stop off at Telok Penjarah, especially considering it houses the sacred Padewakang Blueprint for you to rock a Bombardier vehicle.

The distance from the hub of Sainte-Anne to Khmoy Estate is so large that the map, even when fully zoomed out, still won’t be able to show you where to go.

Skull and Bones has plenty of other locations that offer various benefits, with Fort Louis being home to a hidden treasure chest and the Ruined Lighthouse providing similar bonuses to the Khmoy Estate.

related content
Read Article What is the max ship level in Skull and Bones?
A shipbuilder displaying a finished ship to a Skull and Bones player.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
What is the max ship level in Skull and Bones?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find Fort Louis in Skull and Bones
sailing ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Fort Louis in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones
The Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones beneath a sky full of stars.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to unlock The Ashen Corsair in Skull and Bones
Player ship sailing towards The Ashen Corsair
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to unlock The Ashen Corsair in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones
A player stood outside Palka Buta in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is the max ship level in Skull and Bones?
A shipbuilder displaying a finished ship to a Skull and Bones player.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
What is the max ship level in Skull and Bones?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find Fort Louis in Skull and Bones
sailing ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Fort Louis in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones
The Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones beneath a sky full of stars.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to unlock The Ashen Corsair in Skull and Bones
Player ship sailing towards The Ashen Corsair
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to unlock The Ashen Corsair in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones
A player stood outside Palka Buta in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 14, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.