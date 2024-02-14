Where to find Fort Louis in Skull and Bones

Fort Louis is a must if you aim to complete the Relics of the Past quest in Skull and Bones. It’s quite a secluded location and some distance away from other points of interest so it could be a while until you find it.

When you’re not worshipping the feet of the equally benevolent and malevolent John Scurlock, you can indulge in Skull and Bones‘ many different side quests and treasure hunts. Relics of the Past is one of the key early Contracts you can acquire but it requires you to go to Fort Louis, and we can show you exactly which direction your crew needs to head in.

Fort Louis location in Skull and Bones

Finding Fort Louis naturally could take you a few hours. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fort Louis can be found in the Southernmost reaches of the Skull and Bones map, just slightly West of the center. Once you reach the destination itself, it should be easy to find the port to dock your ship as it’s right near the bottom of the island—we’ve marked the exact location on the map above.

If you’re venturing there normally, you shouldn’t expect to encounter anything more than Level one, two, or three ships along the way. You shouldn’t try to go there immediately, but as long as you’ve upgraded your ship, perhaps even acquired the Hulk Ship Blueprint and built it, and got a few heavy-hitting guns and Repair Kits, you should be golden.

Relics of the Past Contract in Skull and Bones

Fort Louis Outpost. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main reason you’ll need to go to Fort Louis will be for the Relics of the Past Contract, which will reward you with a chest and a treasure trove jam-packed with goodies and supplies. The note for the Contract says, “One of our camps was raided by the Fara at Red Isle, Tenina Coast, in Fort Louis, and our brothers and sisters were returned to the Sea. We left our items there for fear of another raid, the relic included.”

A red X, in clichéd fashion, marks the spot, and as long as you run along the linear path toward the southern reaches of the land, you’ll easily come across the marked location—further outlined by its array of sparkles emanating from the ground.

Ambiguity is rife in Skull and Bones—an endearing quality that encourages you to explore—which is why you might also need assistance trying to find the manager of Palka Buta, as well as where Blue Lotus Opium can be obtained.