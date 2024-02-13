It’s hard to resist getting pulled in by Blue Lotus Opium when you’re sailing around the East Indies in Skull and Bones. But you won’t be using it of course; you’ll be making it.

Blue Lotus Opium is one of several wares you can manufacture and sell in Skull and Bones, providing a steady source of both money and Infamy, if you can combat the many dangers associated with the trade. Looking to start moving product? Start here.

How to get Blue Lotus Opium in Skull and Bones

To get Blue Lotus Opium in Skull and Bones, you will have to make it, and to make it you will need to unlock the Laboratory at the Helm in Telok Penjarah, and then acquire Poppy from the Supply Network.

How to unlock the Laboratory in Skull and Bones

Can’t beat an opium den with a view. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Helm is the smuggling business side of the game that opens up after reaching a certain Infamy rank and completing a portion of Spurlock’s main quest. You will be invited to talk to Yanita at Le Mont Muet in Sainte-Anne, who will then introduce you to the gameplay loop for smuggling: collect material via the Supply Network, craft it into Helm Wares, then transport the Helm Wares to the buyer.

After a few rum deliveries to prove you can do it, Yanita will send you further east, to Houma Nara at the Telok Penjarah den in the East Indies. There, Houma will give you the Laboratory and you can get to work crafting Blue Lotus Opium.

How to get Poppy and make Blue Lotus Opium in Skull and Bones

The Supply Network station in the Smuggler’s Hideout in Telok Penjarah will give you two ways to acquire Poppy. The first is by spending Silver on a small amount of Poppy, and then sailing to go pick it up. The second method, which is more dangerous but also more rewarding, is to either attack ships or forts carrying Poppy.

Pick your poppy target. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Attacking ships rewards you the same amount of Poppy as just buying it, but you don’t have to spend the Silver and you can earn Infamy and loot by taking down a rogue ship. Plundering a fort will easily earn you the most amount of Poppy in one go, but it is very challenging, and the game even recommends grouping with other captains to accomplish it.

Let’s make some magic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have Poppy, bring it to the Laboratory at the Smuggler’s Hideout and provide the workers with the Poppy. For a small work fee, the workers will craft Blue Lotus Opium, taking 15 seconds of work time to craft each one.

What do I do with Blue Lotus Opium in Skull and Bones?

Blue Lotus Opium is sold through the Order Registry for pieces of eight. With the Blue Lotus Opium crafted, go to the Order Registry and scroll through the orders until you find one for Blue Lotus Opium.

Let’s make some money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once that order is activated, you will not be able to fast travel, and you must deliver the full shipment to the buyer. The order will also include details about the rogue ships that will attack you and attempt to steal your wares. When you arrive at the destination, speak to the merchant there to complete this Skull and Bones order.