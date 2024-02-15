Category:
Where to find Bandari in Skull and Bones

Published: Feb 15, 2024 06:46 am
The settlement of Bandari is home to rare Commodities and even an Investigation, so let’s dot the i’s and cross the seas to find Bandari in Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones takes place in the Indian Ocean and is split into multiple parts. Areas like the Lost City of Prei are filled with treasure and wonderment, whereas somewhere like Khmoy Estate is more of a late-game locale with advanced resources and even ship blueprints.

But our focus is on Bandari, a place you need to pegleg over to complete all Skull and Bones‘ investigations and acquire rarer materials.

Bandari location in Skull and Bones

full map location bandari skull and bones
If only they had planes back then. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Using trusty Sainte-Anne as our starting point, sail northwest to reach the Settlement of Bandari in Skull and Bones.

Bandari is a few thousand meters away, so prepare for a decent amount of traveling to get there. Like any other Settlement, you won’t be able to leave your boat to explore the destination. You need to approach it, get close by, and initiate the prompt to trade—all the while remaining on your ship.

bandari in skull and bones
Head west. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’re at Bandari, you can exchange Silver for several more exclusive items including Casting Sand, Snuff, and even Nickel Ingot—for those harder-to-craft armaments and defenses.

Along with trading, you need to venture to Bandari to complete the Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation. Part of the process requires you to Plunder the area, which involves the usual task of staving off the threat of retaliating pirate ships as a meter fills up and rewards you with treasure chests.

It pays to know the whereabouts of other Skull and Bones hotspots, such as Fort Louis, too.

