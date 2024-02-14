The Lost City of Prei is an ancient place now filled with mercenaries trying to make coin. Whether it’s the treasure you’re looking for or new wares for your ship, here’s where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

Lost City of Prei location in Skull and Bones

Is it worth the journey though? Screenshot by Dot Esports Is it worth the journey though? Screenshot by Dot Esports Is it worth the journey though? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lost City of Prei is one of the farthest northeastern outposts in Skull and Bones. To reach it, sail northeast from the Telok Penjarah den until you reach the Rangkok Cave. You’ll see that right behind the cave, there’s a river delta called Delta of Me with multiple small islands.

Enter the delta and follow its right side. At the first opportunity, turn to the right into the tight river and you’ll reach the Lost City of Prei. To help with navigation, always keep an eye out on the map for the Undiscovered marks. Following them makes sailing so much easier.

Lost City of Prei blueprints and points of interest in Skull and Bones

Guess there’s not that much stuff to find overseas. Screenshot by Dot Esports Guess there’s not that much stuff to find overseas. Screenshot by Dot Esports Guess there’s not that much stuff to find overseas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Lost City of Prei, you can find the Overseas Smuggler on the beach selling supplies and blueprints. Out of all the items, the ones you can aim to buy are the following three (and only) blueprints:

Name Blueprint Type Price The Bastion II Armor Blueprint 1,670 Rocket Crate Ammunition Crate Blueprint 2,020 Torpedo Works I Furniture Blueprint 4,120 Apart from the main vendor, you can find all the regular outpost’s places of interest, including a Pirate’s Bonfire located in the ruins to the left, a Rampah trading post right in front, and the Rampah military camp on the far left.

For more entrepreneurial pirates, there’s a Helm Liason located in the Rampah military camp. Stay to the left of the path and you should find him pretty quickly. As always, it’s a good place to pick up contracts for the Helm and earn pieces of eight.