Where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones

Any ancient gold in stock?
Edward Strazd
Published: Feb 14, 2024 02:58 pm
Pirate standing on the shores of Lost City of Prei
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lost City of Prei is an ancient place now filled with mercenaries trying to make coin. Whether it’s the treasure you’re looking for or new wares for your ship, here’s where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones.

Lost City of Prei location in Skull and Bones

Lost City of Prei marked on the Skull and Bones world map
Is it worth the journey though? Screenshot by Dot Esports
The Lost City of Prei is one of the farthest northeastern outposts in Skull and Bones. To reach it, sail northeast from the Telok Penjarah den until you reach the Rangkok Cave. You’ll see that right behind the cave, there’s a river delta called Delta of Me with multiple small islands.

Enter the delta and follow its right side. At the first opportunity, turn to the right into the tight river and you’ll reach the Lost City of Prei. To help with navigation, always keep an eye out on the map for the Undiscovered marks. Following them makes sailing so much easier.

Lost City of Prei blueprints and points of interest in Skull and Bones

Lost City of Prei vendor's inventory
Guess there’s not that much stuff to find overseas. Screenshot by Dot Esports
In the Lost City of Prei, you can find the Overseas Smuggler on the beach selling supplies and blueprints. Out of all the items, the ones you can aim to buy are the following three (and only) blueprints:

NameBlueprint TypePrice
The Bastion IIArmor Blueprint1,670
Rocket CrateAmmunition Crate Blueprint2,020
Torpedo Works IFurniture Blueprint4,120
Apart from the main vendor, you can find all the regular outpost’s places of interest, including a Pirate’s Bonfire located in the ruins to the left, a Rampah trading post right in front, and the Rampah military camp on the far left.

For more entrepreneurial pirates, there’s a Helm Liason located in the Rampah military camp. Stay to the left of the path and you should find him pretty quickly. As always, it’s a good place to pick up contracts for the Helm and earn pieces of eight.

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.