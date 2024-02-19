Category:
Skull and Bones

How to complete the Mentari of the Unbound investigation in Skull and Bones

There are spies in piracy, too.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 08:50 am
Ghost ship sailing in the fog
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans of spy stories are in for a treat with The Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones, and there are great rewards, too.

Recommended Videos

You find the first clue by heading to the heights of Telok Penjarah in the inhabitants’ barracks. Pick up a note on a table to begin the Investigation. It will take you on a dangerous journey, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Here are the steps to solve the Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones.

Steps to solve the Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones

A Skull and Bones character looking at the city in the night.
Explore the remote places of Telok Penjarah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mentari of the Unbound starts when you try to uncover the story of a spy from the Dutch Merchant Company. The first clue takes you to the Parujar’s Cry Outpost in the East Indies, west of Telok Penjarah.

Tip:

You can get the Blueprint for a Long Gun IV (2,790 Silver) and a Scrapper Station (2,540 Silver) in the Parujar’s Cry Outpost. There’s also a Pirate’s Bonfire for a free boost.

Map of Skull and Bones' East Indies region with Parujar's Cry Outpost highlighted.
It’s not very far from the main city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Parujar’s Cry is located in a pass between the Strait of Harimau and the Pemburu Islands. Sail there to get the next clue. You won’t have to pick anything up, but you might have to stay there for a bit of time to trigger the Investigation progress. Then, look at the next page of the Investigation in your Journal.

Map of Skull and Bones' East Indies with a water area highlighted.
The ship west of the Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open your map and you’ll see a new area highlighted. It’s where the ship involved in the Investigation is sailing. Spot it with your Spyglass and sink it to get the Investigation’s rewards, including Silver and a Chest.

A DMC ship spotted by a spyglass with its description in Skull and Bones.
Choose your strategy with care. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ship is level eight, so it’s a tough fight. Prepare your food and Repair Kits before initiating. If ships from the Dutch Merchant Company are sailing close to it, they’ll come to help as soon as you attack, so you might have to wait for them to sail far away before engaging the fight.

Tip:

If you’re low level, the ship might take you down with a couple of hits. Consider asking for help in the community Discord, as many activities are more easily done in co-op.

related content
Read Article Best way to get Silver in Skull and Bones: How to farm Silver
Pirate standing in the helm
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Best way to get Silver in Skull and Bones: How to farm Silver
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones Taking the Helm mission guide: How to access the Supply Network
Yanita Nara at the bar in Le Pont Meut.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones Taking the Helm mission guide: How to access the Supply Network
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones
A player applauding the shipwright after building the Cutter behind him in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to complete the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Image of Telok Penjara in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 18, 2024
Read Article How to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones
Kuharibu swimming towards the pirate ship
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best way to get Silver in Skull and Bones: How to farm Silver
Pirate standing in the helm
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Best way to get Silver in Skull and Bones: How to farm Silver
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones Taking the Helm mission guide: How to access the Supply Network
Yanita Nara at the bar in Le Pont Meut.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones Taking the Helm mission guide: How to access the Supply Network
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones
A player applauding the shipwright after building the Cutter behind him in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to complete the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Image of Telok Penjara in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 18, 2024
Read Article How to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones
Kuharibu swimming towards the pirate ship
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 17, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.