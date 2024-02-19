How to complete the Mentari of the Unbound investigation in Skull and Bones

Fans of spy stories are in for a treat with The Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones, and there are great rewards, too.

You find the first clue by heading to the heights of Telok Penjarah in the inhabitants’ barracks. Pick up a note on a table to begin the Investigation. It will take you on a dangerous journey, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Here are the steps to solve the Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones.

Steps to solve the Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones

Explore the remote places of Telok Penjarah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mentari of the Unbound starts when you try to uncover the story of a spy from the Dutch Merchant Company. The first clue takes you to the Parujar’s Cry Outpost in the East Indies, west of Telok Penjarah.

Tip: You can get the Blueprint for a Long Gun IV (2,790 Silver) and a Scrapper Station (2,540 Silver) in the Parujar’s Cry Outpost. There’s also a Pirate’s Bonfire for a free boost.

It’s not very far from the main city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Parujar’s Cry is located in a pass between the Strait of Harimau and the Pemburu Islands. Sail there to get the next clue. You won’t have to pick anything up, but you might have to stay there for a bit of time to trigger the Investigation progress. Then, look at the next page of the Investigation in your Journal.

The ship west of the Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open your map and you’ll see a new area highlighted. It’s where the ship involved in the Investigation is sailing. Spot it with your Spyglass and sink it to get the Investigation’s rewards, including Silver and a Chest.

Choose your strategy with care. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ship is level eight, so it’s a tough fight. Prepare your food and Repair Kits before initiating. If ships from the Dutch Merchant Company are sailing close to it, they’ll come to help as soon as you attack, so you might have to wait for them to sail far away before engaging the fight.