How to complete the Mentari of the Unbound investigation in Skull and Bones

Fans of spy stories are in for a treat with The Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones, and there are great rewards, too.
You find the first clue by heading to the heights of Telok Penjarah in the inhabitants’ barracks. Pick up a note on a table to begin the Investigation. It will take you on a dangerous journey, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Here are the steps to solve the Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones.
Steps to solve the Mentari of the Unbound Investigation in Skull and Bones
Mentari of the Unbound starts when you try to uncover the story of a spy from the Dutch Merchant Company. The first clue takes you to the Parujar’s Cry Outpost in the East Indies, west of Telok Penjarah.
You can get the Blueprint for a Long Gun IV (2,790 Silver) and a Scrapper Station (2,540 Silver) in the Parujar’s Cry Outpost. There’s also a Pirate’s Bonfire for a free boost.
Parujar’s Cry is located in a pass between the Strait of Harimau and the Pemburu Islands. Sail there to get the next clue. You won’t have to pick anything up, but you might have to stay there for a bit of time to trigger the Investigation progress. Then, look at the next page of the Investigation in your Journal.
Open your map and you’ll see a new area highlighted. It’s where the ship involved in the Investigation is sailing. Spot it with your Spyglass and sink it to get the Investigation’s rewards, including Silver and a Chest.
The ship is level eight, so it’s a tough fight. Prepare your food and Repair Kits before initiating. If ships from the Dutch Merchant Company are sailing close to it, they’ll come to help as soon as you attack, so you might have to wait for them to sail far away before engaging the fight.
If you’re low level, the ship might take you down with a couple of hits. Consider asking for help in the community Discord, as many activities are more easily done in co-op.