How to complete A Legacy of Madness in Skull and Bones

The Skull and Bones investigation, A Legacy of Madness, is fast to complete if you know where to sail. A few clues will take you to a Treasure Chest.

A Legacy of Madness begins in Telok Penjarah, so it’s tailored for players of an intermediate level. But it doesn’t include combat, meaning you can still complete it if your level is below what’s recommended. Just be careful of pirate ships that might attack you on your path.

Here’s how to solve the A Legacy of Madness investigation in Skull and Bones.

A step-by-step guide to the A Legacy of Madness investigation in Skull and Bones

She’ll help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve earned your first clue, talk to Ceudah Deski in Telok Penjarah. She’s the Shipwright and welcomes you in the hub alongside other craftsmen. She’ll take you to the next step.

Sail north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sail to the Khmoy Estate, located north of Telok Penjarah. There, you’ll find the final clue of the investigation. If you have yet to sail there, we recommend stocking up on Silver because the seller has a lot of handy blueprints you can buy.

The shipwreck unlocks with the investigation. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s on the other side of the Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This time, you don’t need to Disembark there: Keep sailing, explore the area, and look for a Shipwreck. Its location is marked on the map above. You’ll get a new clue and can Disembark at Khmoy Estate to find the Treasure Chest.

Five minutes of your time, and the treasure is yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chest is located near the well in the Outpost. Once done, you’ll get a prompt indicating the investigation was completed. You can find the treasure chest near the well. To get there, head straight down the main path and run behind the small hub with the Cookery.