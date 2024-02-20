How to complete the Freeman’s Lost Treasure investigation in Skull and Bones

Investigations are quests in Skull and Bones that require a bit of thinking on your part. You have to find and read clues to work out where to find treasures.

The Freeman’s Lost Treasure is the last step of seven Investigations. Some of them start in Sainte-Anne, the Red Isle, or Telok Penjarah. You have to complete all of them to unlock this one. Once they’re done, all you need to do is to head to the final spot and reap your rewards. You get all of the following:

10,000 Silver

15 Fine Akaba

15 Zinc Ingot

15 Juniper Plank

Five Sheet Glass

Five Screw Mechanism

Iron Will skin

Here are the steps to solve the Freeman’s Lost Treasure Investigation in Skull and Bones.

Steps to solve the Freeman’s Lost Treasure Investigation in Skull and Bones

Below, we’ve compiled a list of all seven Investigations you need to complete to unlock the last step. They’ll take you to every region of the map, so be prepared for a long journey.

Investigations in the Red Isle

Sail to the Red Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ambush Investigation

You can complete the Ambush Investigation in the Red Isle region. It’s different to the others from this list because you don’t start it by bribing inhabitants of a main city, but by finding a bottle lost at sea. After that, it’ll take you to the other end of the map.

Fall of Lanitra Investigation

The Fall of Lanitra Investigation takes you to the outpost north of Sainte-Anne. This one requires combat: After heading to Lanitra, you have to plunder a Settlement to continue and unlock the final step.

Turning the Page: In the Red Isle

The Turning the Page Investigation begins at Sainte-Anne. It includes a step with combat, so be prepared. You have to do some Plundering and sink a ship to complete it.

Grave News: In the East Indies

Similarly to the Ambush Investigation, you unlock the Grave News Investigation by finding a message in a bottle in the middle of the sea. It’s challenging to get, because it can spawn in different parts of the sea. Simply keep your eyes open for a shiny thing when sailing.

Investigations in the Coast of Africa and East Indies

The East Indies is a challenging region to navigate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Legacy of Madness: In the East Indies

This Investigation starts in Telok Penjarah, the endgame’s main hub in the East Indies. This one is very simple to solve. Simply search a Shipwreck and dig up a treasure chest.

Mentari of the Unbound: In the East Indies

Mentari of the Unbound is yet another Investigation that starts in Telok Penjarah. It takes you to the Parujar’s Cry Outpost and you’ll have to sink a powerful ship to complete it.

Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta: In the Coast of Africa

The Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta Investigation takes you to a very remote place on the southwest corner of the Sea. You have to Plunder a Settlement to uncover the next step, search a Shipwreck, and dig up a Treasure Chest to complete it, which can take some time.

How to get Freeman’s Lost Treasure in Skull and Bones

Once you’ve completed all seven Investigations, you’ll be able to find the valuable Freeman’s Lost Treasure. To trigger the next step, look at all the clues you’ve gathered, and you’ll discover a new one.

To get the final rewards, head back to Bukit Candi. You don’t have to go far to find the Treasure Chest: You’ll spot a red light near the dock, indicating its location. Dig it up and receive the rewards to solve the Investigation.