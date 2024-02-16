Where to find Bukit Candi in Skull and Bones

Bukit Candi is a Skull and Bones outpost located in the East Indies. It’s not the easiest to find, but we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

In Bukit Candi, you can find a vendor, a few goods and even treasure. It’s also a good fast travel point. Here is the location of the Bukit Candi outpost in Skull and Bones.

Bukit Candi outpost location in Skull and Bones

Head to Telok Penjarah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access Bukit Candi, you need to discover the second main hub of Skull and Bones after Saint-Anne: Telok Penjarah. To get there, survive treacherous seas and threatening ships to arrive at the East Indies.

Unlock Telok Penjarah and sail from there. Head north, along the west coast of the region. You’ll find Bukit Candi halfway through. You can spot it from afar and recognize the place with the buoys signifying you’ve entered a safety zone.

It’s a small outpost, but you can meet a Rempah Warrior who sells valuable goods, such as the Mons Meg I Ship Weapon blueprint, a few cosmetics, food, and more, and there’s a cache with a few items, such as Repair Kits.