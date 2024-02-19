Category:
Skull and Bones

How to complete the Ambush investigation in Skull and Bones

Find the bottle lost at sea.

Eva Martinello

Published: Feb 19, 2024 02:35 pm
The Cutter ship on the seas at night in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ambush Investigation is unlocked by finding a bottle in the sea. You can get valuable rewards with little effort from this quest in Skull and Bones.

The Sea is vast, though, so you’re unlikely to find a small bottle by chance. Once the Ambush Investigation is unlocked, completing the next steps will be a breeze if you’ve already discovered a good part of the Seas.

Here is a guide to help you go through the Ambush Investigation in Skull and Bones.

Steps to solve the Ambush Investigation in Skull and Bones

Map of the Red Isle highlighting a place North of Ile Michel.
Find that bottle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Map of the Red Isle highlighting a place North of Ile Michel.
Find that bottle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Map of the Red Isle highlighting a place North of Ile Michel.
Find that bottle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ambush Investigation is unlocked by finding a bottle in the middle of nowhere, noted on the map above to the west of Jiwe—incidentally where a certain sea monster makes its home. It’s in a place you won’t sail often, a remote area far from most land and trade routes. Once you’ve found it, you’ll quickly discover the bottle drifted far, far away from its home. The next step will take you to the Dutchman’s Camp, in the southwest corner of the map.

Tip:

If you have yet to defeat it, the Kuharibu Sea Monster lurks here. It will attack you if you go close to it, so be careful.

If you haven’t unlocked any Outpost in the region, we recommend taking your fastest ship to get there.

A character looks in front of them in a Skull and Bones Outpost.
Look for the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports
A character looks in front of them in a Skull and Bones Outpost.
Look for the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports
A character looks in front of them in a Skull and Bones Outpost.
Look for the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disembark at the Dutchman’s Camp, where you’ll arrive at the last step of the Investigation. Go to the Cookery and look around you for a red highlight. You can dig up a Treasure Chest, reap the rewards, and complete the Investigation.

Before leaving, you can check the goods of the Shipwrecked Rogue: They sell blueprints for the Iron Husk V, the Rocket Furnace I, and ammunition crates.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.