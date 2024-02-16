Category:
Skull and Bones

All weapon blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones

Your ship will leave no survivor.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 07:59 am
Two Blacksmiths making a bombard.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upgrading your ship is key in Skull and Bones so you can make it to the top of the food chain. You can change and upgrade weapons in different parts of your deck, as well as strengthening it with armor and customizing it at will.

Recommended Videos

There are four categories of ship weapons in Skull and Bones: Deck, Top Deck, Auxiliary, and Bow. It’s vital to upgrade your ship if you want to succeed, as well as getting the best Ship Blueprints for the strongest base possible. Here are all ship weapon blueprints in Skull and Bones and how to get them.

All weapon blueprints and ways of obtention in Skull and Bones

Blacksmith interface with weapons and descriptions.
The Blacksmith is your best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are countless weapons available in Skull and Bones. Your best bet is to use different weapons for different parts of the deck to facilitate a more versatile strategy. You can even gear up several different ships for different specialties, like PvP, plundering, and exploration.

WeaponTypeRequired Infamy LevelHow to get blueprint
Culverin IDeckOutcastUnlocked by default
Culverin IIDeckRoverPurchased from the Blacksmith in Saint-Anne.
Culverin IIIDeckBuccaneerPurchased from the Ungwana Warrior in Poachers’ Cache
Culverin IVDeckMarauderPurchased in Telok Penjarah
Culverin VDeckCutthroatPurchased in Moyenne Crique
Tearing Culverin IDeckFreebooterPurchased from the Fara Warrior in Sacred Tree
Tearing Culverin IIDeckBrigandPurchased from the Fara Warrior in Sacred Tree
Tearing Culverin IIIDeckCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Basilik IDeckOutcastPurchased from the Fara Merchant in Royal Burial Ground
Basilik IIDeckMarauder??
Basilik IIIDeckKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Demi-cannon IDeckOutcastUnlocked by default
Demi-cannon IIDeckRoverPurchased from the Sea People Huntmaster in Lanitra
Demi-cannon IIIDeckBuccaneerPurchased from the Ungwana Warrior in Poachers’ Cache
Demi-cannon IVDeckMarauderPurchased in Ruined Lighthouse
Demi-cannon VDeckCutthroat??
Flooding Demi-cannon IDeckFreebooterPurchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Navigators’ Cross Outpost
Flooding Demi-cannon IIDeckBrigandPurchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Navigators’ Cross Outpost
Flooding Demi-cannon IIIDeckCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Zamzama IDeck??Purchased from the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Elders’ Cave
Zamzama IIDeckCorsairPurchased in the Black Market
Zamzama IIIDeckKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Bombard ITop DeckScoundrelUnlocked by default
Bombard IITop DeckRoverPurchased in Sacred Tree
Bombard IIITop DeckMarauderPurchased in Sunken Goldmine
Bombard IVTop DeckMarauderPurchased from the Corrupt DMC Officer in Kelelawar Chamber
Bombard VTop DeckCutthroatPurchased from the Rogue in Kokok Terapung
Fire Bombard ITop Deck??Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis
Fire Bombard IITop DeckBrigandPurchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis
Fire Bombard IIITop DeckCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Repair Bombard ITop Deck????
Repair Bombard IITop DeckBrigandPurchased in the Black Market
Repair Bombard IIITop DeckCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Mons Meg ITop Deck??Purchased from the Rempah Warrior in Rangnok Cave
Mons Meg IITop DeckCorsair??
Mons Meg IIITop DeckKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Dardanelles GunTop DeckKingpin??
Long Gun ITop DeckScoundrelUnlocked by default
Long Gun IITop Deck????
Long Gun IIITop DeckBuccaneerPurchased from the Ungwana Merchant in The Navigators’ Cross
Long Gun IVTop DeckMarauder??
Long Gun VTop DeckCutthroat??
Fire Long Gun ITop Deck??Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Dragon’s Back
Fire Long Gun IITop DeckMarauderPurchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis
Fire Long Gun IIITop DeckCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Repair Long Gun ITop Deck??Purchased from the Rempah Warrior in Bukit Candi
Repair Long Gun IITop DeckMarauderPurchased in Khmoy Estate
Repair Long Gun IIITop DeckCorsairPurchased in the Black Market
Scurlock’s ChasersTop DeckBrigandPurchased in the Black Market
Scurlock’s Long NinesTop DeckKingpin??
Torpedo ITop Deck??Purchased from the Blacksmith in Sainte-Anne
Torpedo IITop DeckBrigandPurchased in the Black Market
Torpedo IIITop DeckCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Shalei ITop Deck??Purchased from the Corrupt DMC Officer in Ruined Lighthouse
Shalei IITop DeckCorsair??
Shalei IIITop DeckKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Rahma’s AmbitionTop DeckMarauder??
Rahma’s LegacyTop DeckKingpin??
Mortar IAuxiliaryBrigandPurchased in the Black Market
Mortar IIAuxiliaryCorsairPurchased in The Forgotten Candi
Mortar IIIAuxiliaryKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Repair Mortar IAuxiliaryCorsairPurchased in the Khmoy Estate
Repair Mortar IIAuxiliaryCutthroatPurchased in the Khmoy Estate
Repair Mortar IIIAuxiliaryKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Leopold IAuxiliaryCorsair??
Leopold IIAuxiliaryCutthroat??
Leopold IIIAuxiliaryKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Rocket IAuxiliaryMarauderPurchased in Telok Penjarah
Rocket IIAuxiliaryCorsairPurchased in the Black Market
Rocket IIIAuxiliaryKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
The Termites IAuxiliaryCorsair??
The Termites IIAuxiliaryCutthroat??
The Termites IIIAuxiliaryKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Ballista IBowMarauderPurchased in the Black Market
Ballista IIBowCorsairPurchased in Kelelawar Chamber
Ballista IIIBowKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Great Springald IBowCorsair??
Great Springald IIBowCutthroat??
Great Springald IIIBowKingpin??
Twin-winch BallistaBowKingpinPurchased using Sovereigns
Sea Fire IBowBrigandPurchased in Telok Penjarah
Sea Fire IIBowCorsairPurchased in Khmoy Estate
Sea Fire IIIBowKingpinPurchased in the Black Market
Kallinikos Flame IBowCorsairPurchased in the Sunken Goldmine
Kallinikos Flame IIBowCutthroat??
Kallinikos Flame IIIBowCutthroatPurchased in the Black Market
Blue SpecterBowKingpinDropped from the Ghost Ship

We’ll update this article when more Ship Weapon blueprints are found.

related content
Read Article How to get Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones
Pirates sitting at a bar near the Helm entrance in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Turning the Page investigation in Skull and Bones
wanted poster of Jacques Sorrel in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to complete the Turning the Page investigation in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to get Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones
Pirate ship docked near the French fort
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Where to find Bukit Candi in Skull and Bones
The Cutter ship on the seas at night in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Bukit Candi in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best pirate games like Skull and Bones
A shipbuilder displaying a finished ship to a Skull and Bones player.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Best pirate games like Skull and Bones
Yash Nair Yash Nair Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones
Pirates sitting at a bar near the Helm entrance in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Turning the Page investigation in Skull and Bones
wanted poster of Jacques Sorrel in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to complete the Turning the Page investigation in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to get Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones
Pirate ship docked near the French fort
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Where to find Bukit Candi in Skull and Bones
The Cutter ship on the seas at night in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Bukit Candi in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best pirate games like Skull and Bones
A shipbuilder displaying a finished ship to a Skull and Bones player.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Best pirate games like Skull and Bones
Yash Nair Yash Nair Feb 16, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.