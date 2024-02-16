All weapon blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones

Upgrading your ship is key in Skull and Bones so you can make it to the top of the food chain. You can change and upgrade weapons in different parts of your deck, as well as strengthening it with armor and customizing it at will.

There are four categories of ship weapons in Skull and Bones: Deck, Top Deck, Auxiliary, and Bow. It’s vital to upgrade your ship if you want to succeed, as well as getting the best Ship Blueprints for the strongest base possible. Here are all ship weapon blueprints in Skull and Bones and how to get them.

All weapon blueprints and ways of obtention in Skull and Bones

The Blacksmith is your best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are countless weapons available in Skull and Bones. Your best bet is to use different weapons for different parts of the deck to facilitate a more versatile strategy. You can even gear up several different ships for different specialties, like PvP, plundering, and exploration.

Weapon Type Required Infamy Level How to get blueprint Culverin I Deck Outcast Unlocked by default Culverin II Deck Rover Purchased from the Blacksmith in Saint-Anne. Culverin III Deck Buccaneer Purchased from the Ungwana Warrior in Poachers’ Cache Culverin IV Deck Marauder Purchased in Telok Penjarah Culverin V Deck Cutthroat Purchased in Moyenne Crique Tearing Culverin I Deck Freebooter Purchased from the Fara Warrior in Sacred Tree Tearing Culverin II Deck Brigand Purchased from the Fara Warrior in Sacred Tree Tearing Culverin III Deck Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Basilik I Deck Outcast Purchased from the Fara Merchant in Royal Burial Ground Basilik II Deck Marauder ?? Basilik III Deck Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Demi-cannon I Deck Outcast Unlocked by default Demi-cannon II Deck Rover Purchased from the Sea People Huntmaster in Lanitra Demi-cannon III Deck Buccaneer Purchased from the Ungwana Warrior in Poachers’ Cache Demi-cannon IV Deck Marauder Purchased in Ruined Lighthouse Demi-cannon V Deck Cutthroat ?? Flooding Demi-cannon I Deck Freebooter Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Navigators’ Cross Outpost Flooding Demi-cannon II Deck Brigand Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Navigators’ Cross Outpost Flooding Demi-cannon III Deck Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Zamzama I Deck ?? Purchased from the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Elders’ Cave Zamzama II Deck Corsair Purchased in the Black Market Zamzama III Deck Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Bombard I Top Deck Scoundrel Unlocked by default Bombard II Top Deck Rover Purchased in Sacred Tree Bombard III Top Deck Marauder Purchased in Sunken Goldmine Bombard IV Top Deck Marauder Purchased from the Corrupt DMC Officer in Kelelawar Chamber Bombard V Top Deck Cutthroat Purchased from the Rogue in Kokok Terapung Fire Bombard I Top Deck ?? Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis Fire Bombard II Top Deck Brigand Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis Fire Bombard III Top Deck Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Repair Bombard I Top Deck ?? ?? Repair Bombard II Top Deck Brigand Purchased in the Black Market Repair Bombard III Top Deck Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Mons Meg I Top Deck ?? Purchased from the Rempah Warrior in Rangnok Cave Mons Meg II Top Deck Corsair ?? Mons Meg III Top Deck Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Dardanelles Gun Top Deck Kingpin ?? Long Gun I Top Deck Scoundrel Unlocked by default Long Gun II Top Deck ?? ?? Long Gun III Top Deck Buccaneer Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in The Navigators’ Cross Long Gun IV Top Deck Marauder ?? Long Gun V Top Deck Cutthroat ?? Fire Long Gun I Top Deck ?? Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Dragon’s Back Fire Long Gun II Top Deck Marauder Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis Fire Long Gun III Top Deck Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Repair Long Gun I Top Deck ?? Purchased from the Rempah Warrior in Bukit Candi Repair Long Gun II Top Deck Marauder Purchased in Khmoy Estate Repair Long Gun III Top Deck Corsair Purchased in the Black Market Scurlock’s Chasers Top Deck Brigand Purchased in the Black Market Scurlock’s Long Nines Top Deck Kingpin ?? Torpedo I Top Deck ?? Purchased from the Blacksmith in Sainte-Anne Torpedo II Top Deck Brigand Purchased in the Black Market Torpedo III Top Deck Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Shalei I Top Deck ?? Purchased from the Corrupt DMC Officer in Ruined Lighthouse Shalei II Top Deck Corsair ?? Shalei III Top Deck Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Rahma’s Ambition Top Deck Marauder ?? Rahma’s Legacy Top Deck Kingpin ?? Mortar I Auxiliary Brigand Purchased in the Black Market Mortar II Auxiliary Corsair Purchased in The Forgotten Candi Mortar III Auxiliary Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Repair Mortar I Auxiliary Corsair Purchased in the Khmoy Estate Repair Mortar II Auxiliary Cutthroat Purchased in the Khmoy Estate Repair Mortar III Auxiliary Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Leopold I Auxiliary Corsair ?? Leopold II Auxiliary Cutthroat ?? Leopold III Auxiliary Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Rocket I Auxiliary Marauder Purchased in Telok Penjarah Rocket II Auxiliary Corsair Purchased in the Black Market Rocket III Auxiliary Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market The Termites I Auxiliary Corsair ?? The Termites II Auxiliary Cutthroat ?? The Termites III Auxiliary Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Ballista I Bow Marauder Purchased in the Black Market Ballista II Bow Corsair Purchased in Kelelawar Chamber Ballista III Bow Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Great Springald I Bow Corsair ?? Great Springald II Bow Cutthroat ?? Great Springald III Bow Kingpin ?? Twin-winch Ballista Bow Kingpin Purchased using Sovereigns Sea Fire I Bow Brigand Purchased in Telok Penjarah Sea Fire II Bow Corsair Purchased in Khmoy Estate Sea Fire III Bow Kingpin Purchased in the Black Market Kallinikos Flame I Bow Corsair Purchased in the Sunken Goldmine Kallinikos Flame II Bow Cutthroat ?? Kallinikos Flame III Bow Cutthroat Purchased in the Black Market Blue Specter Bow Kingpin Dropped from the Ghost Ship

We’ll update this article when more Ship Weapon blueprints are found.