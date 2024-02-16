All weapon blueprints and how to get them in Skull and Bones

Upgrading your ship is key in Skull and Bones so you can make it to the top of the food chain. You can change and upgrade weapons in different parts of your deck, as well as strengthening it with armor and customizing it at will.
There are four categories of ship weapons in Skull and Bones: Deck, Top Deck, Auxiliary, and Bow. It’s vital to upgrade your ship if you want to succeed, as well as getting the best Ship Blueprints for the strongest base possible. Here are all ship weapon blueprints in Skull and Bones and how to get them.
All weapon blueprints and ways of obtention in Skull and Bones
There are countless weapons available in Skull and Bones. Your best bet is to use different weapons for different parts of the deck to facilitate a more versatile strategy. You can even gear up several different ships for different specialties, like PvP, plundering, and exploration.
|Weapon
|Type
|Required Infamy Level
|How to get blueprint
|Culverin I
|Deck
|Outcast
|Unlocked by default
|Culverin II
|Deck
|Rover
|Purchased from the Blacksmith in Saint-Anne.
|Culverin III
|Deck
|Buccaneer
|Purchased from the Ungwana Warrior in Poachers’ Cache
|Culverin IV
|Deck
|Marauder
|Purchased in Telok Penjarah
|Culverin V
|Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in Moyenne Crique
|Tearing Culverin I
|Deck
|Freebooter
|Purchased from the Fara Warrior in Sacred Tree
|Tearing Culverin II
|Deck
|Brigand
|Purchased from the Fara Warrior in Sacred Tree
|Tearing Culverin III
|Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Basilik I
|Deck
|Outcast
|Purchased from the Fara Merchant in Royal Burial Ground
|Basilik II
|Deck
|Marauder
|??
|Basilik III
|Deck
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Demi-cannon I
|Deck
|Outcast
|Unlocked by default
|Demi-cannon II
|Deck
|Rover
|Purchased from the Sea People Huntmaster in Lanitra
|Demi-cannon III
|Deck
|Buccaneer
|Purchased from the Ungwana Warrior in Poachers’ Cache
|Demi-cannon IV
|Deck
|Marauder
|Purchased in Ruined Lighthouse
|Demi-cannon V
|Deck
|Cutthroat
|??
|Flooding Demi-cannon I
|Deck
|Freebooter
|Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Navigators’ Cross Outpost
|Flooding Demi-cannon II
|Deck
|Brigand
|Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Navigators’ Cross Outpost
|Flooding Demi-cannon III
|Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Zamzama I
|Deck
|??
|Purchased from the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Elders’ Cave
|Zamzama II
|Deck
|Corsair
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Zamzama III
|Deck
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Bombard I
|Top Deck
|Scoundrel
|Unlocked by default
|Bombard II
|Top Deck
|Rover
|Purchased in Sacred Tree
|Bombard III
|Top Deck
|Marauder
|Purchased in Sunken Goldmine
|Bombard IV
|Top Deck
|Marauder
|Purchased from the Corrupt DMC Officer in Kelelawar Chamber
|Bombard V
|Top Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased from the Rogue in Kokok Terapung
|Fire Bombard I
|Top Deck
|??
|Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis
|Fire Bombard II
|Top Deck
|Brigand
|Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis
|Fire Bombard III
|Top Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Repair Bombard I
|Top Deck
|??
|??
|Repair Bombard II
|Top Deck
|Brigand
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Repair Bombard III
|Top Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Mons Meg I
|Top Deck
|??
|Purchased from the Rempah Warrior in Rangnok Cave
|Mons Meg II
|Top Deck
|Corsair
|??
|Mons Meg III
|Top Deck
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Dardanelles Gun
|Top Deck
|Kingpin
|??
|Long Gun I
|Top Deck
|Scoundrel
|Unlocked by default
|Long Gun II
|Top Deck
|??
|??
|Long Gun III
|Top Deck
|Buccaneer
|Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in The Navigators’ Cross
|Long Gun IV
|Top Deck
|Marauder
|??
|Long Gun V
|Top Deck
|Cutthroat
|??
|Fire Long Gun I
|Top Deck
|??
|Purchased from the Ungwana Merchant in Dragon’s Back
|Fire Long Gun II
|Top Deck
|Marauder
|Purchased to the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Fort Louis
|Fire Long Gun III
|Top Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Repair Long Gun I
|Top Deck
|??
|Purchased from the Rempah Warrior in Bukit Candi
|Repair Long Gun II
|Top Deck
|Marauder
|Purchased in Khmoy Estate
|Repair Long Gun III
|Top Deck
|Corsair
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Scurlock’s Chasers
|Top Deck
|Brigand
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Scurlock’s Long Nines
|Top Deck
|Kingpin
|??
|Torpedo I
|Top Deck
|??
|Purchased from the Blacksmith in Sainte-Anne
|Torpedo II
|Top Deck
|Brigand
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Torpedo III
|Top Deck
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Shalei I
|Top Deck
|??
|Purchased from the Corrupt DMC Officer in Ruined Lighthouse
|Shalei II
|Top Deck
|Corsair
|??
|Shalei III
|Top Deck
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Rahma’s Ambition
|Top Deck
|Marauder
|??
|Rahma’s Legacy
|Top Deck
|Kingpin
|??
|Mortar I
|Auxiliary
|Brigand
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Mortar II
|Auxiliary
|Corsair
|Purchased in The Forgotten Candi
|Mortar III
|Auxiliary
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Repair Mortar I
|Auxiliary
|Corsair
|Purchased in the Khmoy Estate
|Repair Mortar II
|Auxiliary
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Khmoy Estate
|Repair Mortar III
|Auxiliary
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Leopold I
|Auxiliary
|Corsair
|??
|Leopold II
|Auxiliary
|Cutthroat
|??
|Leopold III
|Auxiliary
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Rocket I
|Auxiliary
|Marauder
|Purchased in Telok Penjarah
|Rocket II
|Auxiliary
|Corsair
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Rocket III
|Auxiliary
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|The Termites I
|Auxiliary
|Corsair
|??
|The Termites II
|Auxiliary
|Cutthroat
|??
|The Termites III
|Auxiliary
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Ballista I
|Bow
|Marauder
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Ballista II
|Bow
|Corsair
|Purchased in Kelelawar Chamber
|Ballista III
|Bow
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Great Springald I
|Bow
|Corsair
|??
|Great Springald II
|Bow
|Cutthroat
|??
|Great Springald III
|Bow
|Kingpin
|??
|Twin-winch Ballista
|Bow
|Kingpin
|Purchased using Sovereigns
|Sea Fire I
|Bow
|Brigand
|Purchased in Telok Penjarah
|Sea Fire II
|Bow
|Corsair
|Purchased in Khmoy Estate
|Sea Fire III
|Bow
|Kingpin
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Kallinikos Flame I
|Bow
|Corsair
|Purchased in the Sunken Goldmine
|Kallinikos Flame II
|Bow
|Cutthroat
|??
|Kallinikos Flame III
|Bow
|Cutthroat
|Purchased in the Black Market
|Blue Specter
|Bow
|Kingpin
|Dropped from the Ghost Ship
We’ll update this article when more Ship Weapon blueprints are found.