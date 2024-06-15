SMT V Vengeance: The Demon of The Spring walkthrough

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you’re tasked with saving the world, including all the humans and Demons that inhabit it.

Demons, I’ve found, are the most demanding creatures of SMT V Vengeance. Some ask for things as trivial as a colossal omelet, but others, like Mermaid, have a genuinely concerning request: Help her Mermaid sisters break a curse. In The Cursed Mermaids and The Demon of the Springs, you set off on a journey to help this Demon and hopefully earn her trust and Essence in return. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and defeat Pazuzu and Anahita to complete the Mermaid quest in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to start Demon of the Spring in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

To start Demon of the Spring, you first must complete The Cursed Mermaids in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. This is a quest you can pick up south of Hamamatsucho Leyline Fount in Minato Ward. To complete this quest, defeat Pazuzu to break the curse.

Pazuzu location

Those poor Mermaids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Pazuzu in the Tokyo Tower Leyline Fount, an area you can only access after defeating Hydra. Pazuzu is located in the southwest portion of this area, but you can only reach it after you descend down a long slope.

Defeat Pazuzu

Half human, quarter eagle, and quarter lion. Fully disgusting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pazuzu is a strong boss in Shin Megami Tensei Vengeance, but you can defeat him with an Ice-skill team. Asparas, Nyam Nyam, and even Mermaid are great for this encounter.

After you defeat Pazuzu, report back to Mermaid to automatically begin The Demon of the Spring.

How to complete Demon of the Spring in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

To complete The Demon of the Spring in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must find and defeat Anahita, a goddess who appears at the source of the water on the mountain peak. This description is a bit vague, so here’s exactly where you can find her.

Anahita location

A leap of faith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Anahita, fast travel to the Tokyo Tower Leyline Fount. Make sure you clear every Abscess nearby to view the map clearly and follow these instructions:

From the Tokyo Tower Leyline Fount, head north and up the mountain until you find the Kamiyacho Leyline Fount. Just keep going up while looking to the right until you see a high, pointy ledge. Jump off of it and keep heading up the mountain until you see Anahita ahead.

Defeat Anahita

Up the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anahita is weak to Electric and Fire skills, so bring your best Demons with Zio and Agi skills. Throughout the fight, she casts Ice and Hama magic. To fend off her attacks, make sure to bring an Ice and Light Dampener.

Once you’ve defeated Anahita, just report back to Mermaid to complete this quest.

The Demon of the Spring rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

For completing The Demon of the Spring, you get a Femme Talisman, 1000 EXP, and unlock Megami Anahita for Special Fusion.

