Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves achievements disabled error, explained

Need my achievements back.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Jan 26, 2024 10:02 am
Four players in Sea of Thieves
If you’ve been failing to complete or track your achievements in Sea of Thieves, chances are you’re facing the game’s infamous “achievements disabled” error. As confusing as it sounds, don’t worry—we’ll help you get around it. 

What is the achievements disabled error in Sea of Thieves?

A fleet colorful ships in Sea of Thieves
Where are my achievements? Image via Rare

Simply put, the achievements disabled error does exactly what its name suggests—it disables the game’s Steam and Xbox achievements available for players to earn in Sea of Thieves

Naturally, facing this odd error might worry you about losing achievements. What’s worse is if you face the error right after you finish an achievement, leading to uncertainty about whether your efforts were recorded at all or not. Luckily, there isn’t much to worry about for this error. 

While some require little to no grind, most achievements in Sea of Thieves require significant work to complete, and losing out on those hard-earned titles because of an error definitely isn’t the most pleasant experience. Thankfully, as scary as it looks, you don’t have to worry about this error much. 

The achievements disabled error in Sea of Thieves usually shows up because of large-scale server hiccups when Rare has to take down the achievements system to fix the trigger. You won’t lose any previously earned achievements if you encounter this error. That said, we advise you not to try and complete any new achievements during this time because your progress might not be tracked. 

Taking the most recent example, the devs had to disable the achievements system and take down the game’s servers after the season 11 update caused server-wide trouble. At the time of writing, the servers are back up, so you should be able to earn achievements like you usually do. 

Can you fix the achievements disabled error in Sea of Thieves

No, the achievements disabled error in Sea of Thieves is a temporary restriction introduced by Rare to fix other large-scale problems and can’t be fixed by players. You have towait for the devs to do their job and lift the restriction.  

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com