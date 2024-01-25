The Artistic Souls Commendation in Sea of Thieves immortalizes talented community members inside the game and unlocks a new cosmetic item upon completion. Here’s how to get The Artistic Souls Commendation in Sea of Thieves.

How to complete The Artistic Souls Commendation in Sea of Thieves

Find evidence of creative endeavors on the seas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Artistic Souls Commendation is part of the Legends of the Seas Commendations in Sea of Thieves. Completing it awards you Doubloons and unlocks The Artistic Souls tattoo set for purchase from Umbra. To complete the Commendation, finish these five Commendations first:

A musical family: Ancient Spire Outpost played host to a kind and gifted musician, who later sold her instrument.

Ancient Spire Outpost played host to a kind and gifted musician, who later sold her instrument. Still life: Sanctuary Outpost is a beautiful place. Rumor has it the tavern hosts some legendary art.

Sanctuary Outpost is a beautiful place. Rumor has it the tavern hosts some legendary art. Dressed to impress: In the tavern at Ancient Spire Outpost, there is a painting of four very fancy pirates.

In the tavern at Ancient Spire Outpost, there is a painting of four very fancy pirates. Through the eyes of a child: A young cartographer was known to hone their skills at a camp on Smuggler’s Bay.

A young cartographer was known to hone their skills at a camp on Smuggler’s Bay. Pirates in portrait: On Sailor’s Bounty, a set of portraits by a talented pirate await delivery.

I recommend visiting islands in the following order: Ancient Spire Outpost, Sanctuary Outpost, Smuggler’s Bay, and Sailor’s Bounty. You can use The Legendary Storyteller Tall Tale to fast travel to the Ancient Spire Outpost and complete the first two Commendations.

In the same way, start The Wild Rose Tall Tale to get to the Sanctuary Outpost. The three islands you need there are very close to each other, so get them all done. Finally, head to Umbra at the Lagoon of Whispers to buy the newly unlocked tattoo set.

A musical family

The world’s most artistic violin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the first of the two Commendations located at the Ancient Spire Outpost. The item you’re looking for is located in the equipment shop. Head inside, and on the floor you’ll find a violin with a tag. Interact with it and you’ll receive the Commendation.

Still life

It’s best when Kraken doesn’t move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sanctuary Outpost Commendation is a very simple one. Head to the tavern at the outpost, and on the left wall, you’ll find a painting of a pirate looking at a Kraken in the sea. Come close to the painting and interact with it for the Commendation.

Dressed to impress

Looking good and feeling good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like Still Life Commendation, to complete Dressed to Impress, head inside the tavern at the Ancient Spire Outpost and find a painting of four pirates on the left wall. Inspect the painting and you’ll get the Commendation done.

Through the eyes of a child

There’s also a cannon nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Smuggler’s Bay is located in square F3 in the far northwest of the map. It’s a big island, but the object you’re looking for is quite easy to find. There’s a road in the middle of the island lit by torches. Follow the road until you reach a cave, and left of the cave’s entrance, there’s a camp. There, you’ll find a child’s drawing of the Smuggler’s Bay map on the bench. Interact with it to get the Commendation.

Pirates in portrait

A nice hideaway to get some painting done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A few miles west of Smuggler’s Bay lies Sailor’s Bounty island. There are a bunch of small islands there, but you only need the central island. On the southwestern side, you’ll find a tent made of leaves. In that tent, there are multiple pirate portraits, paints, and brushes. Approach and inspect the portraits to get the Commendation.