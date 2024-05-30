Slap Battles tier list – All gloves ranked

Want to bring your Slap to the next level in Slap Battles? Of course you do, but to do that, you’re going to need some better gloves. Here’s a tier list of the best of the best gloves in Roblox Slap Battles.

Slap Battles tier list

A personal favorite of mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following gloves tier list in Roblox Slap Battles will only cover the S, A, and B tier gloves. If you don’t see a particular glove on this list, that probably means it wasn’t good enough to make it.

S-tier Slap Battles gloves

These gloves are incredibly overpowered. Some of these are so strong they can ruin the experience for you and other players.

Glove name Ability Requirements God’s Hand Stop Time (way too overpowered) 46,000 Slaps Counter Counters an incoming slap Da Maze Runner Badge Detonator Blast a player you slapped further Head Hunter Badge Overkill One-shot everything (also overpowered) Requires Gamepass Reverse Redirect damage to your opponent 5,500 Slaps Hallow Jack Blind other players, long cooldown Jack’s Will Badge Bubble Trap a player in a bubble that carries them over the edge Harbinger of Death Badge Megarock Turn into a rock and destroy other players by jumping on them Why Badge Custom Way overpowered. Turn into a rock and destroy players on contact, also get a speed boost Requires Gamepass Shukuchi Teleports behind a player and slaps them, unavoidable 6,000 Slaps Moai (stone face) Place it on the plate and watch it scare and ragdoll other players Moai Badge Retro Gain three abilities and freely switch which one you want to use Parkour Pwner Badge Jebaited You leave an illusion of yourself, and all the players who slap the illusion get slapped by a large glove. 31,000 Slaps Link All players you Slap get linked, and if one of them dies (including you), everyone linked also dies Error Glove Badge Spectator Become invincible and gain flight, very unbalanced Requires Gamepass Tableflip Lob a table at an opponent, usually a one-shot 15,000 Slaps

A-tier Slap Battles gloves

Quake may not be the best, but it’s fun to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glove name Ability Requirements Golden Boosts power and speed but has a long cooldown 2,500 Slaps Spy Appear as if you are facing the wrong direction Predator Badge Ghost Turn invisible and sneak up on players 666 Slaps Orbit Have four Gloves orbit around you while slapping anything they touch You Monster Badge Phase Phase out of existence and avoid damage Unphased Badge Bob Summons a being that chases a nearby player Bob Badge The Flex Turn players into a golden statues (can be countered) 100,000 Slaps Thick Your glove grows as you stay on the plate and gets increased power and hitbox 2,250 Slaps Quake Crash the ground and stun any opponent nearby Blasting Off Again Rattlebones Create a skeleton that attacks other players Candy King Badge Leash Returns you back to where you were seven seconds ago Demonic Ritual Badge Recall Returns you back to where you were seven seconds ago Repressed Memories Badge Boogie Summon a disco ball that disarms and slows down everyone around you Boogie with it Badge Disarm Disable a player’s ability to slap Memento Mori Badge Shard Fire shard projectiles at other players Firefighter Badge Psycho Double jump and the ability to use telekinesis on a player you slapped Ultimate Control Badge Bomb Throw a projectile that explodes on impact Fuse Badge Extender Turn your glove into a long weapon and slap from a distance 105 Slaps Ice Freeze an opponent into an ice cube after slapping them 7,500 Slaps Killsteak The more players you knock out, the more power you gain 5,000 Slaps Rob You turn into an entity and chase and knock other players around Emissary of Light Badge Slapple Summon a tree that sends you up and knocks other players away The Golden Slapple Spoonful Jetpack into the air and slam at your opponent. Slap Battles Sweep Badge

B-tier Slap Battles gloves

I won a tournament while doing this guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glove name Ability Requirements Mitten Grants a random buff or debuff Luck Gift Badge Engineer Make a stationary slap sentry, it’s easy to avoid 9,000 Slaps Chain Slap several nearby players with lightning The Accident Badge Ultra Instinct You have a 50 percent chance to dodge a Slap Requires Gamepass Flamerang Unleash a flame boomerang that can hit multiple players. can be dodged Underkill Badge Sparky Run super fast, but you get knocked very far if you get hit Incredible Running Man Badge Lure Place a marker on a slapped player. If they don’t get to a certain spot fast enough, a shark will come and eat them. Catch Emm All Badge Cloud Summon a ridable cloud and move around the map 28,000 Slaps Necromancer Turns players you knocked out into zombies Sweet-Tooth Sovereign Badge Replica Create a clone of yourself controlled by a not-so-great AI 4,000 Slaps Moon Jump like you are on the Moon EZ Badge Elude When you get slapped, you get teleported to a safe location Exposed Badge Fish When you get slapped, you get to control where you land Deep Slumber Badge Magnet Pull yourself towards another player (can occasionally be useful) 1,125 Slaps Za Hando Pull a player towards you 1,000 Slaps

