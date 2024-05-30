Slap Battles tier list – All gloves ranked

Want to bring your Slap to the next level in Slap Battles? Of course you do, but to do that, you’re going to need some better gloves. Here’s a tier list of the best of the best gloves in Roblox Slap Battles.
Slap Battles tier list
The following gloves tier list in Roblox Slap Battles will only cover the S, A, and B tier gloves. If you don’t see a particular glove on this list, that probably means it wasn’t good enough to make it.
S-tier Slap Battles gloves
These gloves are incredibly overpowered. Some of these are so strong they can ruin the experience for you and other players.
|Glove name
|Ability
|Requirements
|God’s Hand
|Stop Time (way too overpowered)
|46,000 Slaps
|Counter
|Counters an incoming slap
|Da Maze Runner Badge
|Detonator
|Blast a player you slapped further
|Head Hunter Badge
|Overkill
|One-shot everything (also overpowered)
|Requires Gamepass
|Reverse
|Redirect damage to your opponent
|5,500 Slaps
|Hallow Jack
|Blind other players, long cooldown
|Jack’s Will Badge
|Bubble
|Trap a player in a bubble that carries them over the edge
|Harbinger of Death Badge
|Megarock
|Turn into a rock and destroy other players by jumping on them
|Why Badge
|Custom
|Way overpowered. Turn into a rock and destroy players on contact, also get a speed boost
|Requires Gamepass
|Shukuchi
|Teleports behind a player and slaps them, unavoidable
|6,000 Slaps
|Moai (stone face)
|Place it on the plate and watch it scare and ragdoll other players
|Moai Badge
|Retro
|Gain three abilities and freely switch which one you want to use
|Parkour Pwner Badge
|Jebaited
|You leave an illusion of yourself, and all the players who slap the illusion get slapped by a large glove.
|31,000 Slaps
|Link
|All players you Slap get linked, and if one of them dies (including you), everyone linked also dies
|Error Glove Badge
|Spectator
|Become invincible and gain flight, very unbalanced
|Requires Gamepass
|Tableflip
|Lob a table at an opponent, usually a one-shot
|15,000 Slaps
A-tier Slap Battles gloves
|Glove name
|Ability
|Requirements
|Golden
|Boosts power and speed but has a long cooldown
|2,500 Slaps
|Spy
|Appear as if you are facing the wrong direction
|Predator Badge
|Ghost
|Turn invisible and sneak up on players
|666 Slaps
|Orbit
|Have four Gloves orbit around you while slapping anything they touch
|You Monster Badge
|Phase
|Phase out of existence and avoid damage
|Unphased Badge
|Bob
|Summons a being that chases a nearby player
|Bob Badge
|The Flex
|Turn players into a golden statues (can be countered)
|100,000 Slaps
|Thick
|Your glove grows as you stay on the plate and gets increased power and hitbox
|2,250 Slaps
|Quake
|Crash the ground and stun any opponent nearby
|Blasting Off Again
|
|Rattlebones
|Create a skeleton that attacks other players
|Candy King Badge
|Leash
|Returns you back to where you were seven seconds ago
|Demonic Ritual Badge
|Recall
|Returns you back to where you were seven seconds ago
|Repressed Memories Badge
|Boogie
|Summon a disco ball that disarms and slows down everyone around you
|Boogie with it Badge
|Disarm
|Disable a player’s ability to slap
|Memento Mori Badge
|Shard
|Fire shard projectiles at other players
|Firefighter Badge
|Psycho
|Double jump and the ability to use telekinesis on a player you slapped
|Ultimate Control Badge
|Bomb
|Throw a projectile that explodes on impact
|Fuse Badge
|Extender
|Turn your glove into a long weapon and slap from a distance
|105 Slaps
|Ice
|Freeze an opponent into an ice cube after slapping them
|7,500 Slaps
|Killsteak
|The more players you knock out, the more power you gain
|5,000 Slaps
|Rob
|You turn into an entity and chase and knock other players around
|Emissary of Light Badge
|Slapple
|Summon a tree that sends you up and knocks other players away
|The Golden Slapple
|Spoonful
|Jetpack into the air and slam at your opponent.
|Slap Battles Sweep Badge
B-tier Slap Battles gloves
|Glove name
|Ability
|Requirements
|Mitten
|Grants a random buff or debuff
|Luck Gift Badge
|Engineer
|Make a stationary slap sentry, it’s easy to avoid
|9,000 Slaps
|Chain
|Slap several nearby players with lightning
|The Accident Badge
|Ultra Instinct
|You have a 50 percent chance to dodge a Slap
|Requires Gamepass
|Flamerang
|Unleash a flame boomerang that can hit multiple players. can be dodged
|Underkill Badge
|Sparky
|Run super fast, but you get knocked very far if you get hit
|Incredible Running Man Badge
|Lure
|Place a marker on a slapped player. If they don’t get to a certain spot fast enough, a shark will come and eat them.
|Catch Emm All Badge
|Cloud
|Summon a ridable cloud and move around the map
|28,000 Slaps
|Necromancer
|Turns players you knocked out into zombies
|Sweet-Tooth Sovereign Badge
|Replica
|Create a clone of yourself controlled by a not-so-great AI
|4,000 Slaps
|Moon
|Jump like you are on the Moon
|EZ Badge
|Elude
|When you get slapped, you get teleported to a safe location
|Exposed Badge
|Fish
|When you get slapped, you get to control where you land
|Deep Slumber Badge
|Magnet
|Pull yourself towards another player (can occasionally be useful)
|1,125 Slaps
|Za Hando
|Pull a player towards you
|1,000 Slaps
