Slap Battles lobby with many gloves on display
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Slap Battles tier list – All gloves ranked

Put a bit more oomph into your slap.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 30, 2024 11:20 am

Want to bring your Slap to the next level in Slap Battles? Of course you do, but to do that, you’re going to need some better gloves. Here’s a tier list of the best of the best gloves in Roblox Slap Battles.

Slap Battles tier list

slap Battles
A personal favorite of mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following gloves tier list in Roblox Slap Battles will only cover the S, A, and B tier gloves. If you don’t see a particular glove on this list, that probably means it wasn’t good enough to make it. 

S-tier Slap Battles gloves

These gloves are incredibly overpowered. Some of these are so strong they can ruin the experience for you and other players.

Glove nameAbilityRequirements
God’s HandStop Time (way too overpowered)46,000 Slaps
CounterCounters an incoming slapDa Maze Runner Badge
DetonatorBlast a player you slapped furtherHead Hunter Badge
OverkillOne-shot everything (also overpowered)Requires Gamepass
ReverseRedirect damage to your opponent5,500 Slaps
Hallow JackBlind other players, long cooldownJack’s Will Badge
BubbleTrap a player in a bubble that carries them over the edgeHarbinger of Death Badge
MegarockTurn into a rock and destroy other players by jumping on themWhy Badge
CustomWay overpowered. Turn into a rock and destroy players on contact, also get a speed boostRequires Gamepass
ShukuchiTeleports behind a player and slaps them, unavoidable6,000 Slaps
Moai (stone face)Place it on the plate and watch it scare and ragdoll other playersMoai Badge
RetroGain three abilities and freely switch which one you want to useParkour Pwner Badge
JebaitedYou leave an illusion of yourself, and all the players who slap the illusion get slapped by a large glove.31,000 Slaps
LinkAll players you Slap get linked, and if one of them dies (including you), everyone linked also diesError Glove Badge
SpectatorBecome invincible and gain flight, very unbalancedRequires Gamepass
TableflipLob a table at an opponent, usually a one-shot15,000 Slaps

A-tier Slap Battles gloves

Quake Glove Roblox
Quake may not be the best, but it’s fun to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Glove nameAbilityRequirements
GoldenBoosts power and speed but has a long cooldown2,500 Slaps
SpyAppear as if you are facing the wrong direction Predator Badge
GhostTurn invisible and sneak up on players666 Slaps
OrbitHave four Gloves orbit around you while slapping anything they touchYou Monster Badge
PhasePhase out of existence and avoid damageUnphased Badge
BobSummons a being that chases a nearby playerBob Badge
The FlexTurn players into a golden statues (can be countered)100,000 Slaps
ThickYour glove grows as you stay on the plate and gets increased power and hitbox2,250 Slaps
QuakeCrash the ground and stun any opponent nearbyBlasting Off Again
RattlebonesCreate a skeleton that attacks other playersCandy King Badge
LeashReturns you back to where you were seven seconds agoDemonic Ritual Badge
RecallReturns you back to where you were seven seconds agoRepressed Memories Badge
BoogieSummon a disco ball that disarms and slows down everyone around youBoogie with it Badge
DisarmDisable a player’s ability to slapMemento Mori Badge
ShardFire shard projectiles at other playersFirefighter Badge
PsychoDouble jump and the ability to use telekinesis on a player you slappedUltimate Control Badge
BombThrow a projectile that explodes on impactFuse Badge
ExtenderTurn your glove into a long weapon and slap from a distance105 Slaps
IceFreeze an opponent into an ice cube after slapping them7,500 Slaps
KillsteakThe more players you knock out, the more power you gain5,000 Slaps
RobYou turn into an entity and chase and knock other players aroundEmissary of Light Badge
SlappleSummon a tree that sends you up and knocks other players awayThe Golden Slapple
SpoonfulJetpack into the air and slam at your opponent.Slap Battles Sweep Badge

B-tier Slap Battles gloves

A player won a Slap tournament in Slap Battles
I won a tournament while doing this guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Glove nameAbilityRequirements
MittenGrants a random buff or debuffLuck Gift Badge
EngineerMake a stationary slap sentry, it’s easy to avoid9,000 Slaps
ChainSlap several nearby players with lightningThe Accident Badge
Ultra InstinctYou have a 50 percent chance to dodge a SlapRequires Gamepass
FlamerangUnleash a flame boomerang that can hit multiple players. can be dodgedUnderkill Badge
SparkyRun super fast, but you get knocked very far if you get hitIncredible Running Man Badge
LurePlace a marker on a slapped player. If they don’t get to a certain spot fast enough, a shark will come and eat them. Catch Emm All Badge
CloudSummon a ridable cloud and move around the map28,000 Slaps
NecromancerTurns players you knocked out into zombiesSweet-Tooth Sovereign Badge
ReplicaCreate a clone of yourself controlled by a not-so-great AI4,000 Slaps
MoonJump like you are on the MoonEZ Badge
EludeWhen you get slapped, you get teleported to a safe locationExposed Badge
FishWhen you get slapped, you get to control where you landDeep Slumber Badge
MagnetPull yourself towards another player (can occasionally be useful)1,125 Slaps
Za HandoPull a player towards you1,000 Slaps
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.