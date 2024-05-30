A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
How to get Quake glove in Slap Battles

More than just a glove.
The Quake glove is a powerful asset in Slap Battles, perfect for taking down multiple players with a single blow. However, obtaining this formidable glove requires completing a challenging but enjoyable task.

Here’s a guide on how to unlock the Quake glove in Slap Battles.

How to get Quake glove in Slap Battles

Quake Glove Roblox
First, unlock the badge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must unlock the Blasting Off Again badge to obtain the Quake glove in Slap Battles. To achieve this, you must have the Berserk glove equipped and enlist the help of two other players who possess specific gloves: one with the Woah glove and the other with the Home Run glove.

Start by charging your Berserk glove’s ability, and then have the player with the Woah glove use their Shock Wave ability to hit you. Immediately after, the player with the Home Run glove should use their ability to launch you out of the map.

If performed correctly, this sequence will unlock the Quake glove and award you the Blasting Off Again badge in Slap Battles. This process must be completed on a public server. It won’t count on a private server.

