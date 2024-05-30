How to get Berserk glove in Slap Battles

The Berserk glove carries an aura of yellow essence that slaps your foes to the other side of the map. While this may fascinate you, many players find it difficult to acquire the Berserk glove in Slap Battles.

If you’re one of those players seeking out the abomination of a glove in Slap Battles, this guide should do the trick.

How to unlock the Berserk glove in Slap Battles

You need to take a few extra slaps for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earn the Go Berserk badge to obtain the Berserk glove in Slap Battles. This requires you to get hit by the Percussive Blast ability three times from the Kinetic glove. Specifically, get hit by the Kinetic glove more than 100 times until the accumulated kinetic energy triggers the Percussive Blast ability. This process needs to be completed in a public server to count towards the Go Berserk badge.

The Percussive Blast is powerful enough to launch you out of the map, but using the Brawler glove or the Counter glove can prevent this, causing you to simply ragdoll near your opponent instead. Having a friend assist you can make the process much easier.

After being hit by the Percussive Blast, return to the main area to equip your new Berserk glove in Slap Battles.

