Roblox Slap Battles
Image via Slap Battle Roblox
Category:
Roblox

How to get Berserk glove in Slap Battles

Go crazy, go Berserk.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 30, 2024 07:23 am

The Berserk glove carries an aura of yellow essence that slaps your foes to the other side of the map. While this may fascinate you, many players find it difficult to acquire the Berserk glove in Slap Battles.

Recommended Videos

If you’re one of those players seeking out the abomination of a glove in Slap Battles, this guide should do the trick.

How to unlock the Berserk glove in Slap Battles

Berserk Glove Slap Battles
You need to take a few extra slaps for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earn the Go Berserk badge to obtain the Berserk glove in Slap Battles. This requires you to get hit by the Percussive Blast ability three times from the Kinetic glove. Specifically, get hit by the Kinetic glove more than 100 times until the accumulated kinetic energy triggers the Percussive Blast ability. This process needs to be completed in a public server to count towards the Go Berserk badge.

The Percussive Blast is powerful enough to launch you out of the map, but using the Brawler glove or the Counter glove can prevent this, causing you to simply ragdoll near your opponent instead. Having a friend assist you can make the process much easier.

After being hit by the Percussive Blast, return to the main area to equip your new Berserk glove in Slap Battles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Quake glove in Slap Battles
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Quake glove in Slap Battles
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Kinetic glove in Slap Battles
Roblox Slap Battle logo
Roblox Slap Battle logo
Roblox Slap Battle logo
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Kinetic glove in Slap Battles
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Counter glove in Slap Battles
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Counter glove in Slap Battles
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Quake glove in Slap Battles
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Quake glove in Slap Battles
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Kinetic glove in Slap Battles
Roblox Slap Battle logo
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Kinetic glove in Slap Battles
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Counter glove in Slap Battles
A promo image for Slap Battles in Roblox.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Counter glove in Slap Battles
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 30, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.