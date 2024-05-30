How to get Counter glove in Slap Battles

Slap Battles is one of the most popular game modes in Roblox, but it can be difficult to fight other players if you’re not well-equipped. With that in mind, here’s how to get your hands on the powerful Counter glove.

The Counter glove in Slap Battles is effective, boasting 53 Power and 17 Speed and the ability to counter enemy attacks. But adding this weapon to your arsenal is no easy feat.

If you’re keen to unlock the Counter glove and open a can of whoop-ass on your opponents in Slap Battles, read on.

How to unlock the Counter glove in Slap Battles

Get your badge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must obtain the Da Maze Runner badge to get the Counter glove in Slap Battles. Unlike other gloves in Slap Battles, you cannot purchase them with slaps and, instead, have to complete a specific challenge.

This requires you to enter the Elude Maze on a keypad, which has a 20 percent chance to spawn on either Moai Island or Slapple Island every 10 minutes. Your best chance of finding a keypad is in the No One Shots and Killstreak Only game modes—just keep server hopping until you find a server that shows a server age close to the next 10-minute mark.

Once inside the maze, interact with the wall directly behind the map and pull the lever. Pim will be summoned and will chase you. You must avoid Pim for three minutes, which results in the Counter glove appearing in one of four locations—but the location changes every 30 seconds. Finding the glove earns the Da Maze Runner badge and the Counter glove.

If you get caught by Pim, you will be sent back to the main game and have to try the process again.

