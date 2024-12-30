Forgot password
Ryujin codes (December 2024)

Check this guide often for the latest Ryujin codes to grab the latest free rewards, but make sure to act fast.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Dec 30, 2024 07:34 am

Updated Dec. 30, 2024: Found new codes.

Welcome to one of the most complex fighting Roblox games of all time. Test your patience and skills like never before, find a job, earn cash, build your legacy, and, most importantly—master combat moves to defeat anyone who challenges you. Last, Ryujin codes are here for extra coins whenever you want!

All Ryujin codes list

Ryujin codes (Working)

  • merryryujinchristmas—Redeem for 55 Ryujin Coins (New)
  • sorryformassshutdowns2—Redeem for 10 Ryujin Coins (New)
  • likesmilestone2—Redeem for 50 Ryujin Coins (New)
  • sorryforthebuggedservers—Redeem for 12 Ryujin Coins (New)

Ryujin codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Ryujin

Redeeming Ryujin codes is a few-second procedure if you follow our steps below closely. First, earn at least ₩50,000 and reach C potential:

How to redeem Ryujin codes
Insert a code into the textbox and hit the Confirm button to claim rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Ryujin on Roblox.
  2. Look for the EXCHANGE area in the main lobby.
  3. Look for the Ryujin Fighters Association and buy a phone for ₩50,000.
  4. Click the Codes app on your phone.
  5. Insert a code into the textbox without spaces.
  6. Hit the Confirm button and enjoy your rewards.

Ryujin Trello board

Since this experience can be challenging sometimes (and because you have to grind a lot), there is a perfect spot for all your questions and answers. Yes, we talk about the Ryujin Trello board. You can find a bunch of helpful information about locations, skills, fighting styles, modes, NPCs, items, and much more. Visit it whenever you like because it’s entirely free to use.

For other Roblox titles with many freebies as well, visit our list of Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes. Also, if you want to explore more potential rewards in the most popular games, visit the rest of our devoted Roblox Codes section.

