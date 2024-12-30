Ryujin codes (December 2024)

Updated Dec. 30, 2024: Found new codes.

Welcome to one of the most complex fighting Roblox games of all time. Test your patience and skills like never before, find a job, earn cash, build your legacy, and, most importantly—master combat moves to defeat anyone who challenges you. Last, Ryujin codes are here for extra coins whenever you want!

All Ryujin codes list

Ryujin codes (Working)

merryryujinchristmas —Redeem for 55 Ryujin Coins (New)

—Redeem for 55 Ryujin Coins sorryformassshutdowns2 —Redeem for 10 Ryujin Coins (New)

—Redeem for 10 Ryujin Coins likesmilestone2 —Redeem for 50 Ryujin Coins (New)

—Redeem for 50 Ryujin Coins sorryforthebuggedservers—Redeem for 12 Ryujin Coins (New)

Ryujin codes (Expired)

There are currently no inactive Ryujin codes.

How to redeem codes in Ryujin

Redeeming Ryujin codes is a few-second procedure if you follow our steps below closely. First, earn at least ₩50,000 and reach C potential:

Insert a code into the textbox and hit the Confirm button to claim rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Ryujin on Roblox. Look for the EXCHANGE area in the main lobby. Look for the Ryujin Fighters Association and buy a phone for ₩50,000. Click the Codes app on your phone. Insert a code into the textbox without spaces. Hit the Confirm button and enjoy your rewards.

Ryujin Trello board

Since this experience can be challenging sometimes (and because you have to grind a lot), there is a perfect spot for all your questions and answers. Yes, we talk about the Ryujin Trello board. You can find a bunch of helpful information about locations, skills, fighting styles, modes, NPCs, items, and much more. Visit it whenever you like because it’s entirely free to use.

