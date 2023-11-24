Your Bizarre Adventure codes (November 2023)

I fought hard to get my Star Platinum stand in this Roblox experience, and you can get it, too! The task is difficult, especially because Your Bizarre Adventure codes aren’t redeemable until players reach a certain level, but the rewards make it worthwhile!

Your Bizarre Adventure codes provide a variety of prizes, all in favor of boosting your character to become as great as Joseph Joestar himself. You can obtain the Arrows necessary to get Stands and Rokakaka fruits to reset your stats and abilities—all you need to do is become worthy. You can also check out our Grand Piece Online codes article to obtain more Stat Resets and other freebies in that game as well.

All Your Bizarre Adventure codes

Are there any active Your Bizarre Adventure codes?

Currently, there are no active Your Bizarre Adventure codes.

Expired Your Bizarre Adventure codes

YessirMy3VampMainsRiseUp —Redeem for 5 Mysterious Arrows, 5 Rokakakas and Pure Rokakaka

This code makes me soft and wet —Redeem for 1 Lucky Arrow

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! —Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Rokaka, Mysterious Arrow

344k_Likes —Redeem for Pure Rokakaka, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

325k_LIKES_DUB —Redeem for Lucky Arrow

TnxFor30kSubs —Redeem for Pure Rokakaka, Rokakaka and Arrows

SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! —Redeem for 2 Arrows and Rokakakas

FreeStandSkin —Redeem for Lucky Arrow

HUGE —Redeem for Dio's diary, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Green Baby, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka

YareYareDawa —Redeem for Lucky Arrow

YummersOneMillionLikes —Redeem for free rewards

SorryAboutYourQuests —Redeem for Lucky Arrow

ily —Redeem for a free reward

OMG700KLIKES —Redeem for a free reward

600kLikesFTW —Redeem for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage, Heart

200kLikesBruh —Redeem for 4 Rokakakas, 4 Arrows

100kSubsLesGOO —Redeem for Arrow and Rokakaka

YES150kSubs —Redeem for Rib Cage and Left Arm

LUCKY_420k_LIKES —Redeem for Lucky Arrow

80kSubsTHX! —Redeem for 4 Rokakakas and 4 Mysterious Arrows

262kStand —Redeem code for a reward

Yay242k —Redeem for Ribcage of the Saint's Corpse, 2 Rokakakas, 3 Mysterious Arrows

EXP4 —Redeem for 2 EXP for 25 minutes

EXP3 —Redeem for 2 EXP for 25 minutes

Le225kDub —Redeem for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

sryForLeShutdownz —Redeem for 5 Rokakakas, 5 Mysterious Arrows

SorryForShutdowns —Redeem for a reward

EXP2 —Redeem for 2 EXP for 25 minutes

ThxVeryDelicious —Redeem for a reward

ThxFor200k —Redeem for Pure Rokakaka, Rokakaka, Arrow

EXP1 —Redeem for EXP

ThxFor188k —Redeem for Rokakaka, Arrow, 2 EXP for 25 minutes

GIMMETUSK —Redeem for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse

ThxFor185k —Redeem for Pure Rokakaka, 3 Arrows, 2 EXP

GiveMeSixPistols —Redeem for a reward

Nostalgic —Redeem for a reward

Test —Redeem for a reward

Star Code Infernasu —Redeem for Rokakaka, Arrow, 2 EXP for 20 minutes

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN—Redeem for Pure Rokakaka and Arrow

How to redeem Your Bizarre Adventure codes

To redeem Your Bizarre Adventure codes, follow the instructions below. Keep in mind that you need to reach Prestige 3 or higher to use them:

Launch Your Bizarre Adventure in Roblox. Click on the Main Menu icon in the bottom-right corner. Hit the Settings button. Enter the code into the text box. Click the Redeem Code button to claim your rewards.

Click here to start redeeming your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find more Your Bizarre Adventure codes

If you want to get all the latest Your Bizarre Adventure codes in one place, we suggest pressing CTRL+D to bookmark this article and occasionally checking in for updates! We check for new codes for our articles daily and do our best to keep our lists current!

If you want to learn more about the game itself and do some code-hunting by yourself, you can check the developer’s social media platforms:

Follow the developer’s X account (@KeeUzu)

Subscribe to their YouTube channel (@UzuKee_)

Join the Your Bizarre Adventure Discord server

Why are my Your Bizarre Adventure codes not working?

Did you type in a Your Bizarre Adventure code, and your screen suddenly flashed with an error message? There could be two potential reasons for this. One thing to note is that some of Your Bizarre Adventure codes can be case-sensitive, so double-check your spelling or copy and paste the code you want to use from our article directly into the game.

Another thing to keep in mind is that not all Your Bizarre Adventure codes last forever—they might expire rather fast, in fact. Developers don’t always post expiration dates for codes, so if you’re sure you typed it in correctly and still get the error message, the code is most likely no longer valid. In such cases, contact us, and we will update this article promptly.

Where to find more free rewards in Your Bizarre Adventure

If there are no active Your Bizarre Adventure codes at the moment, there are other ways to earn important resources in this game. You can obtain cash and EXP by leveling up. However, you can also earn some money by selling items to vendors. There are also Arrows and other valuable items scattered around the map, so make sure to keep exploring.

What is Your Bizarre Adventure?

Your Bizarre Adventure is an RPG Roblox game based on a well-known anime called Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures. Your main objective is to follow story quests and defeat enemies and other players to level up your character and collect Stands. As you progress, you will also gain prestige titles, and with these titles, you’ll collect more EXP and cash while completing tasks! Use in-game currencies to buy useful items or fast-travel between locations.

