Slap Battles codes (May 2024)

Forget about Valorant, Overwatch, or even Tetris battles. The true showcase of power and strength is much simpler—slaps. Enter the Thunderdome in Slap Battles and slap everyone silly to prove you are the greatest. To get the meanest glove out there, you’re gonna need codes.

Slap Battles codes will grant you a boost in Slaps that you will need to unlock a variety of gloves. Stretching from gloves that burn people to those that summon school buses, you can claim them all—but hurry up and redeem the codes while they’re still active. If you want to try another dynamic Roblox experience with freebies, check out our list of Arcade Punch Simulator codes.

All Slap Battles codes list

Slap Battles codes (Active)

Beginner – Redeem for 75 Slaps

Slap Battles codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Slap Battles

To redeem codes in Slap Battles, follow the instructions below:

Click on Redeem and get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Slap Battles on Roblox. Press the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Follow the developer on X (@Slap_BattlesRBX). Copy and paste your X username in the text box to verify. Once verified, enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies!

How to get more Slap Battles codes

We update the list of Slap Battles codes as soon as new drops become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, people who want to research on their own can follow the game’s official X (@Slap_BattlesRBX), the Slap Battles Roblox group, the developer’s YouTube channel (@Tencell), and the official SlapBattles Discord server.

Why are my Slap Battles codes not working?

Your Slap Battles codes are probably not working for two possible reasons. The first and most common reason is misspelling. Triple-check for possible typos. These codes have numbers, special characters, and capitalized letters, so errors can happen quite easily. The easiest way to avoid this issue is to copy and paste the code you want to redeem directly from the article into the game.

The other possible issue you might be encountering is the codes expiring. To make sure you grab your rewards, use all the codes as soon as possible.

How to get other free rewards in Slap Battles

Besides redeeming Slap Battles codes, the best way to get free rewards is by slapping other players. After culminating a certain number of slaps, you can unlock special gloves which allow you to get slaps faster. On top of that, you also get login bonuses each day you come back to the game.

What is Slap Battles?

Slap Battles is the ultimate showcase of skill and gaming aptitude. With a variety of game modes to choose from, there is something for everyone. Collect gloves, slap away, and summon buses as you prove who the best player on the server is.

