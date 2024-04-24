Solo Challenging Simulator codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 24, 2024: We looked for the latest codes!

Besides immersive gameplay, Solo Challenging Simulator on Roblox offers a lot of exploration elements that make this fighting experience even more enjoyable. Also, there are cute pets that can improve your stats as you unlock new areas and face stronger bosses.

Since this has become one of my favorite clicker games, I searched for extra help. Luckily, I found Solo Challenging Simulator codes. Use them as fast as you can to make sure you get all of the great freebies like Potions, Crystals, and powerful OP pets. And if you want to test your skills in a similar title with many free goodies as well, we suggest checking out our list of Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.

All Solo Challenging Simulator codes list

Active Solo Challenging Simulator codes

jdkla —Redeem for Celestial Arbiter lv3 (New)

jdkla —Redeem for Celestial Arbiter lv3
GyoCS —Redeem for 1k Gems and 500 Crystals

tHery —Redeem for Celestial Conqueror

dnDP3 —Redeem for 1,000 Sword and 500 Gems

WG509 —Redeem for 5 Crystal Potions, 5 Wins Potions, and 5 Training Potions

lPd29 —Redeem for Mammoth

LWgVl —Redeem for 1k Gems and 500 Crystals

scjeT —Redeem for 1,000 Sword and 500 Gems

SM666 —Redeem for Celestial Arbiter

uxg0v—Redeem for Super Soldier

Expired Solo Challenging Simulator codes show more mNVfx

uxg0v show less

How to redeem codes in Solo Challenging Simulator

Redeeming Solo Challenging Simulator codes is easy if you follow our detailed instructions below:

Click the Discord icon to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Solo Challenging Simulator in Roblox. Click the Discord icon on the right side of the screen. Insert a code from our list in the pop-up text box. Hit the green Verify button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Solo Challenging Simulator codes

The best way to stay up-to-date with the latest Solo Challenging Simulator codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back whenever you can, as we do our best to track all the new drops down and place them here for easy access.

However, you can join the developer’s LLz’s Game Discord server and the official LLz’s Game Roblox group for more info about special events, as they tend to organize them often.

Why are my Solo Challenging Simulator codes not working?

Double-check (or even triple-check) your spelling as you enter Solo Challenging Simulator codes because they mix upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters that are sometimes hard to distinguish. Also, try to act fast whenever you see the latest codes, as they usually expire after a few days. If you run into an expired one, let us know, and we will move it to the proper section.

Other ways to get free rewards in Solo Challenging Simulator

If you’re out of active Solo Challenging Simulator codes, don’t worry; you can grab extra goodies by joining and liking the developer’s Roblox group (linked above). Also, check the top-right corner for a daily OP pet and the Daily reward tab for similar prizes.

What is Solo Challenging Simulator?

Your mission in Solo Challenging Simulator (previously known as Solo Leveling Simulator) is to battle various bosses, unlock new worlds with even stronger opponents, and hatch adorable pets to improve your abilities. This Roblox clicker experience will keep your focus with exciting quests and special events where you can earn a lot of freebies. You can also grab them by using codes from this guide.

