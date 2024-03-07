Arcade Punch Simulator codes (March 2024)

As someone who used to train in boxing, I got quite nostalgic playing Arcade Punch Simulator. It took me back to the days of de-stressing by punching bags, but now, I get to do it virtually. Even better—I can get stronger by redeeming codes!

My current score on the arcade punch machine is only seven, but that needs to change. Arcade Punch Simulator codes grant free Strength and Wins, and that’s just what I need to get more powerful. Additionally, if you want a great jawline to go with your punching skills, check out our article on Mewing Simulator codes and get more goodies!

All Arcade Punch Simulator codes list

Active Arcade Punch Simulator codes

Release—Redeem for 1k Strength and 25 Wins

Expired Arcade Punch Simulator codes show more There are currently no expired Arcade Punch Simulator codes. show less

How to redeem codes in Arcade Punch Simulator

To redeem codes in Arcade Punch Simulator, follow our simple tutorial below:

Click Done to receive your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Arcade Punch Simulator in Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the right side to open the redemption box. Enter the code into the blue text area. Press Done to claim your rewards.

How to get more Arcade Punch Simulator codes

You can find all the latest Arcade Punch Simulator codes right here. Bookmark this article because we keep our lists updated with new codes as soon as they drop. Alternatively, you can look at the developer’s X account (@morldev), Soap! Discord, and Soap! Roblox group to hunt for codes yourself.

Why are my Arcade Punch Simulator codes not working?

Always double-check if there are typos in your Arcade Punch Simulator codes. You can even copy/paste codes to ensure that you enter them correctly into the text field in the game. After ensuring the code is properly entered, you should get your prize. However, if the code has expired, correct spelling won’t help you. Redeem codes fast, or you may lose valuable freebies. Reach out to us whenever you discover outdated codes, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Arcade Punch Simulator

Once you redeem existing Arcade Punch Simulator codes, you can find more free goodies in this game. In the spawn area, you’ll see a chest with daily rewards and another with group rewards (you must be a member of the above-linked Roblox group to open it). You can also claim free Strength and pets by checking out playtime gifts. Don’t shy away from spinning the wheel for free since you can get more freebies that way.

What is Arcade Punch Simulator?

In Arcade Punch Simulator, you put on gloves and punch away to become a better fighter. You can increase your strength by punching bags before trying the arcade machine to see your score. The stronger you become, the more Wins you’ll gather to hatch pets, which can be helpful companions on your journey to the top of the leaderboard.

