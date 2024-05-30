How to get Kinetic glove in Slap Battles

The Kinetic glove might just be the most powerful glove in Roblox Slap Battles, however, acquiring it is a long and tedious process of countless slapping and surviving. If you’re struggling to get this glove, we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock the Kinetic glove in Roblox Slap Battles

To get the Kinetic glove in Roblox: Slap Battles, you first need to unlock the Kinetically Charged badge. This requires using the Stun glove, which costs 870 Slaps. You can earn these Slaps by grinding in the arena or participating in tournaments.

After purchasing the Stun glove, the next step is to slap 50 players with the Stun glove’s EMP ability. However, there’s a catch: You must achieve this without dying. Falling off the map resets your progress.

One effective strategy is to find a secluded island in Roblox: Slap Battles. Stay there while other players battle it out, and occasionally venture out to slap a few foes before returning to your safe spot. Repeat this process until you reach 50 slaps.

Once you complete this challenge, return to the battleground and allow yourself to be slapped 100 times without falling. Yes, you heard that right. Take a beating of 100 slaps to unlock the Kinetically Charged badge, rewarding you with the Kinetic glove in Roblox: Slap Battles.

