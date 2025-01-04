How to get Jade Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite

The Jade Lotus is one of the most important items in Jujutsu Infinite because it lets you get higher-tier items much more easily. Grinding high-tier items is time-consuming, so you want every shortcut available. Let’s go over how to find and use the Jade Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite quickly.

What is Jade Lotus?

The Jade Lotus is a Special Grade drop that increases your odds of getting rare items when you open chests. Using a Jade Lotus before opening a chest removes all lower-rarity items from the loot pool and ensures you will only get Legendary rarity or higher rewards.

There are four kinds of Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite:

Iridescent Lotus : Chests give Special Grade drops only

: Chests give Special Grade drops only Jade Lotus : Chests give Legendary drops and above only

: Chests give Legendary drops and above only Saphire Lotus : Chests give Rare drops and above only

: Chests give Rare drops and above only White Lotus: Rare or higher drops only.

Use luck items with caution. Image via Jujutsu Infinite

Note that their effects do not stack, so you should only use one at a time. Furthermore, the effect is only active for a single chest. Furthermore, there’s actually a strange glitch in the game right now where using luck items tends to give you lower rarity items. Many players have speculated that this is because the probability increase is flat across the board, meaning you’re more likely to get lower-rarity items than higher-rarity ones using Luck items. This is still just a theory, and the developers will likely address it soon.

Unlock bosses at level 300. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can make use of the game’s AFK arena mode, where you receive a treasure chest every 20 minutes for up to a maximum of 20 chests within six hours. This is the most convenient way to quickly AFK farm a bunch of Jade Lotus, so we suggest using this method.

How to find the Jade Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite

Curse Market

You can sometimes find the Jade Lotus in the shop rotation of the Curse Market. The Curse Market refreshes every six hours, so check it whenever you can to find rare loot and items. The Jade Lotus will cost you five Demon Fingers to purchase, so be sure to learn how to farm them.

Treasure Chest drops

While it’s a treasure chest luck-boosting item, the Jade Lotus can also be found inside these very same treasure chests. Higher-tier treasure chests have a higher chance of spawning the Jade Lotus. If you’re looking to farm them, we suggest grinding bosses that are quick and efficient to clear. Grind enough chests, and you will eventually find Jade Lotus as a reward.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Jade Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite. For more guides, check out the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes or browse through our Roblox codes section.

