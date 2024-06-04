Two characters are clashing on the Roblox is Unbreakable cover
Roblox Is Unbreakable codes (June 2024)

Free stands and almost guaranteed skins.
With so many Roblox games covering popular anime like Naruto, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, I’m glad Roblox Is Unbreakable is also about one of my all-time favorites: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Check out these codes if you want some extra goodies in Roblox Is Unbreakable.

Roblox Is Unbreakable is an open-world action-based PvP game where you explore the timeline of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure while doing quests, improving your abilities, and battling other players. Like many Roblox games, the game can be quite a grind, and there are many optional boosters and gacha mechanics to help ease the progress.

Here’s a list of all Roblox Is Unbreakable codes.

Roblox Is Unbreakable codes list

To claim these Roblox codes in Roblox Is Unbreakable, you need to be a certain level. To get the first code, you need to be level 20. You can get some Pure Arrows and an XP booster.

CodeRequirementReward
GW_UpdateLevel 20Pure Arrow and 24-hour booster
SubToBravelyPurpleLevel 10015 Pure Arrow(s)
SubToBlackFoxLevel 100Three Pure Arrow(s)

Pure arrows give you an almost guaranteed chance to pull a skin.

How to redeem Roblox Is Unbreakable codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Is Unbreakable, follow these steps:

  • Log into the game, pick the Main Game (any part is okay, but I suggest picking Part 5), and join a Public Server.
  • Once you’re in the game, open the menu (Tab by default).
  • Select the “Redeem Code” option (the third one from the bottom).
  • Enter the code in the next window.
  • Select “Redeem.”
  • Enjoy your Pure Arrows and boosters.

I want to reiterate you won’t be able to use these codes until you are at least level 20 (for the GW_Update) and level 100 (for the other codes), so keep playing until you reach those levels.

