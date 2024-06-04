Roblox Is Unbreakable codes (June 2024)

With so many Roblox games covering popular anime like Naruto, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen, I’m glad Roblox Is Unbreakable is also about one of my all-time favorites: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Check out these codes if you want some extra goodies in Roblox Is Unbreakable.

Roblox Is Unbreakable is an open-world action-based PvP game where you explore the timeline of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure while doing quests, improving your abilities, and battling other players. Like many Roblox games, the game can be quite a grind, and there are many optional boosters and gacha mechanics to help ease the progress.

Here’s a list of all Roblox Is Unbreakable codes.

Roblox Is Unbreakable codes list

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim these Roblox codes in Roblox Is Unbreakable, you need to be a certain level. To get the first code, you need to be level 20. You can get some Pure Arrows and an XP booster.

Code Requirement Reward GW_Update Level 20 Pure Arrow and 24-hour booster SubToBravelyPurple Level 100 15 Pure Arrow(s) SubToBlackFox Level 100 Three Pure Arrow(s)

Pure arrows give you an almost guaranteed chance to pull a skin.

How to redeem Roblox Is Unbreakable codes

The menu button is hidden under your health bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on the Redeem code button. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the code and enjoy the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem codes in Roblox Is Unbreakable, follow these steps:

Log into the game, pick the Main Game (any part is okay, but I suggest picking Part 5), and join a Public Server .

(any part is okay, but I suggest picking Part 5), and join a . Once you’re in the game, open the menu (Tab by default).

(Tab by default). Select the “Redeem Code” option (the third one from the bottom).

option (the third one from the bottom). Enter the code in the next window.

Select “Redeem.”

Enjoy your Pure Arrows and boosters.

I want to reiterate you won’t be able to use these codes until you are at least level 20 (for the GW_Update) and level 100 (for the other codes), so keep playing until you reach those levels.

