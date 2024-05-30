How to get Spoonful glove in Slap Battles

The Spoonful glove is the new hottest glove in Roblox Slap Battles. If you want to get your HAND in this glove, here’s how to get it.

Before you get Spoonful glove in Slap Battles

Yes, it’s a glove with a spoon, what did you think? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start working on getting the Spoonful glove in Roblox Slap Battles, you need the Tycoon Glove. To get the Tycoon glove, survive for 10 minutes in Normal mode without falling off the plate.

If you played Slap Battles for a while, you can probably see why this is difficult, but there’s a trick to it. While you can’t fall for 10 minutes, you don’t have to be actively participating in the battle.

Stay on the plate until the timer says 600. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead, walk to one of the smaller islands and wait for the white floating plate to pass. When the plate gets close to the island, jump on it and stay there for ten minutes. Once you are on the plate, notice the counter at the top of the screen. When it reaches 600, you get the Plate Master Badge, which unlocks the Tycoon Glove.

The white plate loops around the entire arena and is relatively safe. I say “relatively safe” because other players can jump on the plate and slap you off it in one hit. I was lucky not to have anyone jump on the plate during my second attempt. Fortunately, most of the time, other players are busy slapping each other silly to care about the plate, so hopefully, you have a peaceful 600 seconds.

The hard part is over. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain this badge on a private server, but you need at least seven people present. If you don’t have enough friends, do it in a public game.

Once the 10 minutes are up, a notification pops up informing you about the Plate Master badge. Return to the lobby and pick up the Tycoon glove.

How to unlock the Spoonful glove in Slap Battles

Get the counter to 5,000. Do it on a private server. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Spoonful glove in Roblox Slap Battles, get 5,000 Points on the Tycoon while having the Tycoon glove equipped.

Using the Tycoon glove, you can summon a conveyor belt called the Tycoon, which creates blocks. There’s a little green button on the side of the conveyor belt that you can click on. Get the counter to 5,000 to unlock the SLAP BATTLES SWEEP badge, which unlocks the Spoonful glove.

Do this on a private server. If you try to do this in a private match, anyone can walk over to the Tycoon and destroy it, forcing you to start the whole process again.

Have fun using your new Spoonful glove.

