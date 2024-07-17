Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture of Roblox Meme Sea Cover.
Image via Meme Sea Group
Category:
Roblox

Meme Sea Codes (July 2024)

Your key to powerful spells!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:12 pm

If you want to carry your precious dog and cat memes to your games, Meme Sea is the perfect game to play, and codes will always make progression easier.

Roblox‘s Meme Sea allows you to fight other players and mobs themed around different memes. After reaching level 50, you can purchase powerful spells at the starting island by spending your money and gems to obliterate other enemies, move to the other island, and face the wrath of more formidable foes to become the ultimate meme defeater.

We’ve compiled a list of all the working codes in Roblox‘s Meme Sea, and you can use them immediately to gain an edge in the game.

All Roblox’s Meme Sea codes (working)

Picture of the player in Meme Sea Roblox standing with other players.
Time to take on the Meme enemies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a list of all the working Roblox’s Meme Sea codes:

  • 4KActive — 444,444 Cash and 444 Gems
  • Update4 — 400k Cash and 40 Gems
  • 10KLikes —  100 Gems
  • 10MVisits —  1,000,000 Cash
  • 9MVisits —  900,000 Cash
  • 8MVisits — 800,000 Cash

Make sure to claim them as fast as you can, as the game keeps adding new codes regularly, so if the above codes expire, you can have a look in the game’s Discord server and its codes channel to find the latest ones and claim the free goodies in the game.

How to redeem Roblox’s Meme Sea codes

Picture of the code redemption page in Meme Sea in Roblox.
Get the free rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem your codes in Roblox’s Meme Sea, you have to click on the small cog wheel icon, which is your settings, and scroll down the menu to the place to enter your codes. All the codes in the list are case-sensitive, so we’d recommend you copy and paste the codes into the box to avoid missing freebies.

If you’re looking for other free things to claim, you can read our guides on Anime Destiny Simulator and Highway Legends codes to get more free items.

