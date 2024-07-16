Anime Destiny Simulator codes (July 2024)

If you’re looking to assemble a team of anime champions and take down powerful enemies quickly, you can use codes for Anime Destiny Simulator to get portions that help you be stronger.

Recommended Videos

In Roblox’s Anime Destiny Simulator, you start with a simple anime hero and earn yen by defeating mobs around the island. As you defeat them, you gain energy, which improves your strength to take down bigger foes on the map and earn even more money. While the game quickly becomes a grind, you can ease some of that everyday farming by using portions to enhance your luck, money, drops, and more to have better units and more money in less time.

We’ve compiled a list of Roblox’s Anime Destiny Simulator, which should fill your inventory with useful portions.

All Anime Destiny Simulator codes (working)

Form a deadly combination of anime champions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a list of all the working Roblox Anime Destiny Simulator codes:

RELEASE — One of each portion type, including luck, damage, drops, and yen.

— One of each portion type, including luck, damage, drops, and yen. 4KLIKES — One yen portion and one damage portion

— One yen portion and one damage portion 2KLIKES — One damage and one drops portion

— One damage and one drops portion srr4bugs — One yen portion and one luck portion

— One yen portion and one luck portion UPDATE1 — One energy and one damage portion

— One energy and one damage portion UPDATE2 — One luck and one energy portion

— One luck and one energy portion SorryForShutdown — One luck and one yen portion

You can also unlock the auto-spin and auto-attack functions in the game by joining the developer’s group, which will save you a lot of clicks compared to the rest of the players.

How to redeem Anime Destiny Simulator codes

Free rewards for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem a code in Roblox Anime Destiny Simulator, click on the small box in the right-hand corner of your screen to open the code box. You can copy and paste these codes directly into the box as they are case-sensitive. If you input expired codes, you’ll have to wait until the developers put the next batch of codes.

If you’re looking for other freebies, you can read our guides on Anime Protectors Defense and Highway Legends codes to get more free items.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy