Anime Destiny Simulator codes (July 2024)

If you’re looking to assemble a team of anime champions and take down powerful enemies quickly, you can use codes for Anime Destiny Simulator to get portions that help you be stronger.
In Roblox’s Anime Destiny Simulator, you start with a simple anime hero and earn yen by defeating mobs around the island. As you defeat them, you gain energy, which improves your strength to take down bigger foes on the map and earn even more money. While the game quickly becomes a grind, you can ease some of that everyday farming by using portions to enhance your luck, money, drops, and more to have better units and more money in less time.
We’ve compiled a list of Roblox’s Anime Destiny Simulator, which should fill your inventory with useful portions.
All Anime Destiny Simulator codes (working)
Here’s a list of all the working Roblox Anime Destiny Simulator codes:
- RELEASE — One of each portion type, including luck, damage, drops, and yen.
- 4KLIKES — One yen portion and one damage portion
- 2KLIKES — One damage and one drops portion
- srr4bugs — One yen portion and one luck portion
- UPDATE1 — One energy and one damage portion
- UPDATE2 — One luck and one energy portion
- SorryForShutdown — One luck and one yen portion
You can also unlock the auto-spin and auto-attack functions in the game by joining the developer’s group, which will save you a lot of clicks compared to the rest of the players.
How to redeem Anime Destiny Simulator codes
To redeem a code in Roblox Anime Destiny Simulator, click on the small box in the right-hand corner of your screen to open the code box. You can copy and paste these codes directly into the box as they are case-sensitive. If you input expired codes, you’ll have to wait until the developers put the next batch of codes.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 08:22 am