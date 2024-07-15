Anime Protectors Defense codes (July 2024)

If you want to get your hands on free gems in Anime Protectors Defense and have more chances to summon your favorite anime superhero, you’ve come to the right place.

Roblox’s Anime Protectors Defense is a tower defense game where you use gems as the main currency to summon units of various rarities to build your party and take on enemy waves. Using codes is the fastest way to earn gems and increase your odds of getting your superhero, and we’ve compiled a list of them for you to use to get free gems.

All Roblox Anime Protectors Defense codes (working)

Defeat the enemies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a list of all the working Roblox Anime Protectors Defense codes:

1KLikesWow8WPlayers — 200 Gems

— 200 Gems 2KLikesAmazingg — 200 Gems

— 200 Gems 25KGroupJoinForMore — 200 Gems

— 200 Gems 15kFavBeforeUpdateWow — 200 Gems

— 200 Gems 200KVisitsWoah — 200 Gems

— 200 Gems 4KJoinDCServerForMor — 100 Gems

The codes are case and character sensitive, so we recommend you copy-paste them directly into your game. You can also follow the game’s Discord server to get updates on future code releases.

How to redeem Anime Protectors Defense codes in Roblox

Put in codes and cash out gems! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem Anime Protectors Defense codes in Roblox, you first need to join the game’s official group. To do that, go to the game’s website group, log into your Roblox account, and click on Join to enter the group.

After that, load up your Roblox, turn on Anime Protectors Defense, click on the left-side box saying codes on your screen, and enter the code. After you do that, the gems should be added to your account, and they can be used to pull your favorite anime superheroes in the Summon Shop. The Summon Shop has legendary and mythic units as well, but the chances of pulling are very low. Thus, having more gems definitely increases your chance of getting the character in the banner.

