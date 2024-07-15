Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture of Anime Guardians Defense in Roblox.
Image via Anime Guardians Defense
Category:
Roblox

Anime Protectors Defense codes (July 2024)

Free gems and more anime characters.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 11:21 am

If you want to get your hands on free gems in Anime Protectors Defense and have more chances to summon your favorite anime superhero, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Anime Protectors Defense is a tower defense game where you use gems as the main currency to summon units of various rarities to build your party and take on enemy waves. Using codes is the fastest way to earn gems and increase your odds of getting your superhero, and we’ve compiled a list of them for you to use to get free gems.

All Roblox Anime Protectors Defense codes (working)

Picture of clearing enemy waves in Roblox Anime Protectors Defense.
Defeat the enemies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a list of all the working Roblox Anime Protectors Defense codes:

  • 1KLikesWow8WPlayers — 200 Gems
  • 2KLikesAmazingg — 200 Gems
  • 25KGroupJoinForMore — 200 Gems
  • 15kFavBeforeUpdateWow — 200 Gems
  • 200KVisitsWoah — 200 Gems
  • 4KJoinDCServerForMor — 100 Gems

The codes are case and character sensitive, so we recommend you copy-paste them directly into your game. You can also follow the game’s Discord server to get updates on future code releases.

How to redeem Anime Protectors Defense codes in Roblox

Picture of codes screen in Roblox Anime Protectors Defense.
Put in codes and cash out gems! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem Anime Protectors Defense codes in Roblox, you first need to join the game’s official group. To do that, go to the game’s website group, log into your Roblox account, and click on Join to enter the group.

After that, load up your Roblox, turn on Anime Protectors Defense, click on the left-side box saying codes on your screen, and enter the code. After you do that, the gems should be added to your account, and they can be used to pull your favorite anime superheroes in the Summon Shop. The Summon Shop has legendary and mythic units as well, but the chances of pulling are very low. Thus, having more gems definitely increases your chance of getting the character in the banner.

If you’re looking for other codes, you can read our guide on World of Heroes and Highway Legends codes to get more freebies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube