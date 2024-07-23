How to get the Translator in Bee Swarm Simulator

It takes a lot of time to get a single Translator in Bee Swarm, and there are three you can get to be able to talk with the Gifted Riley Bee, Gifted Bucko Bee, and the Stick Bug. You’ll need to complete 31 quests to get them all.

What does the Translator do in Bee Swarm Simulator?

You get to talk to Bees and a Stick Bug. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can use the Translator to talk with the Gifted Riley Bee, Gifted Bucko Bee, and the Stick Bug in Bee Swarm Simulator. It’s a one-use item and once you use it, it will leave your inventory, but you’ll be able to talk with them without the Translator.

After you use the Translator with the Gifted Rily Bee, it will give you quests that unlock the Heat-Treated Planter and the Dark Scythe. The same goes for the Gifted Bucko Bee, unlocking the Hydroponic Planter and the Tide Popper after you complete all of their quests.

The Stick Bug allows you to start the Stick Bug Challenge. It will become a Boss Mob in the Sunflower Field. Once defeated, you’ll receive an amulet based on your performance and score. The amulets grant bonuses such as more Pollen, more Honey from Tokens, and a higher Convert Rate.

How to get all the Translator in Bee Swarm Simulator

Gather all the bees and pollen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first thing you need to do is get 10 bees to get access to the Science Bear. Cross the five-bee gate, turn right, cross the Bamboom field, and go up the ramp. Once you get past the 10-bee gate, turn right and go up the ramp.

You’ll have to complete 16 initial quests before you can start the Translator questline. It will start after the Ready For Infrared quest. There are 15 quests in the Translator questline and you receive a Translator every five quests.

You’ll also have to collect at least 15 badges of any rank past Junior to gain permission to enter the Badge Bearer’s Guild to use the Blender for the Meticulously Crafted—the third quest in the Translator questline.

As you complete the quests given by the Science Bear, keep an eye out for the Limits of Language, Beesperanto, and Epistemological Endeavor quests. These are the ones that will reward you with a Translator.

Translator questline in Bee Swarm Simulator

Quest Objectives Reward Breaking Down Badges – Discover 21 Bee Types.

– Earn one Sunflower Badge.

– Earn two Battle Badges.

– Earn two Bamboo Badges.

– Collect 2,525,252 Pollen from the Bamboo Field.

– Collect 524 Blue Boost Tokens.

– Defeat 24 Rhino Beetles. – 700,127 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– Six Tickets

– One Enzyme Subsidized Agriculture – Discover 22 Bee Types.

– Collect 150 Sprout Tokens.

– Collect 100 Strawberry Tokens.

– Collect 100 Pineapple Tokens. – One Magic Bean

– 870,588 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– Seven Tickets

– One Oil Meticulously Crafted – Discover 23 Bee Types.

– Earn 15 Badges.

– Craft 10 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Collect 3,333,333 Pollen from the Pumpkin Patch.

– Collect 3,333,333 Pollen from the Cactus Field. – 1,131,988 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– One Ticket

– One Red Extract

– One Blue Extract Smart, Not Hard – Discover 24 Bee Types.

– Use the Field Booster one Time.

– Use the Red Field Booster one Time.

– Use the Blue Field Booster one Time.

– Craft 14 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Collect 4,444,444 White Pollen.

– Collect 4,444,444 Blue Pollen.

– Collect 4,444,444 Red Pollen. – 1,451,369 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– Nine Tickets

– One Glitter Limits of Language – Discover 25 Bee Types.

– Earn 10 Hotshot Badges.

– Collect 250 Token Link Tokens.

– Collect 5,000,000 Pollen from the Dandelion Field.

– Craft 50 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Defeat 50 Ants. – 2,502,907 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 10 Tickets

– One Translator Patterns and Probability – Discover 26 Bee Types.

– Collect 77 Sparkles Tokens.

– Collect 7,777,777 Pollen from the Clover Field.

– Defeat seven Vicious Bees.

– Craft seven Ingredients with the Blender.

– Use seven Royal Jellies. – 2,685,452 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 11 Ticket

– 13 Royal Jelly Chemical Analysis – Discover 27 Bee Types.

– Collect 270,000 Goo from White Flowers.

– Collect 270,000 Goo from Red Flowers.

– Collect 270,000 Goo from Blue Flowers.

– Collect 270,000 Goo from the Sunflower Field.

– Collect 2,700,000 Pollen from the Sunflower Field.

– Collect 2,700,000 Pollen from the Blue Flower Field.

– Craft 27 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Defeat 27 Ladybugs. – 3,275,822 Honey

– Science Enhancement

– 12 Tickets

– Five Royal Jelly

– One Glue Mark Mechanics – Discover 28 Bee Types.

– Collect 282 Mark Tokens.

– Collect 28,282,828 Pollen from the Pine Tree Forest.

– Collect 2,828,282 Pollen from the Mushroom Field.

– Defeat 28 Fire Ants.

– Craft 28 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Defeat two Werewolves. – 4,669,201 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 13 Tickets

– 3000 Treat

– One Magic Bean Meditating On Phenomenon – Discover 29 Bee Types.

– Collect 2,000 Red Ability Tokens.

– Collect 2,000 Blue Ability Tokens.

– Collect 200 Red Boost Tokens.

– Collect 200 Blue Boost Tokens.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Clover Field.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Spider Field.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Bamboo Field.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Strawberry Field.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Pineapple Patch.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Pumpkin Patch.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Cactus Field.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Rose Field.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Pine Tree Forest.

– Collect 2,000,000 Pollen from the Mountain Top Field.

– Collect 20,000,000 Red Pollen.

– Collect 20,000,000 Blue Pollen.

– Craft 20 Ingredients with Blender.

– Defeat 20 Rhino Beetles.

– Defeat 20 Ladybugs. – 14,142,135 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 14 Ticket

– One Oil

– One Enzymes

– One Glitter Beesperanto – Discover 30 Bee Types.

– Obtain a Carpenter Bee.

– Collect 200 Sunflower Seed Tokens.

– Collect 400 Pineapple Tokens.

– Collect 40,000,000 White Pollen.

– Collect 800,000 Goo from the Strawberry Field.

– Collect 800,000 Goo from the Bamboo Field.

– Collect 800,000 Goo from the Pineapple Patch.

– Collect 16,000 Ability Tokens.

– Use 32 Royal Jellies.

– Craft 64 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Collect 1,280 Focus Tokens. – 25,600,000 Honey

– 15 Ticket

– One Star Jelly

– One Science Enhancement

– One Translator Hive Minded Bias – Discover 31 Bee Types.

– Collect 44,444,444 Pollen from the Cactus Field.

– Collect 44,444,444 Pollen from the Spider Field.

– Collect 444,444 Pollen from the Ant Field.

– Feed 44 Moon Charms to your Bees.

– Use four Stingers.

– Use one Enzymes.

– Use one Oil.

– Collect 44 Inspire Tokens.

– Defeat 44 Fire Ants.

– Craft 44 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Defeat one King Beetle. – 44,444,453 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 16 Ticket

– Three Glitter Mushroom Measurement Monotony – Discover 32 Bee Types.

– Collect 150,000,000 Pollen from the Mushroom Field. – 51,000,041 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 17 Ticket

– Three Red Extract The Power Of Information – Discover 33 Bee Types.

– Collect 330,000,000 White Pollen.

– Collect 11,000,000 Goo.

– Defeat 110 Army Ants.

– Collect 5,500 Bomb Tokens.

– Collect 3,300 Token Link Tokens.

– Collect 880 Mark Tokens.

– Collect 440 Tokens from Sparkles.

– Use the Strawberry Dispenser three Times.

– Use Blueberry Dispenser three Times.

– Use Glue Dispenser one Time.

– Craft 22 Ingredients with the Blender.

– Defeat five Vicious Bees.

– Defeat one Tunnel Bear. – 101,101,111 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 18 Ticket

– Three Enzymes Testing Teamwork – Discover 34 Bee Types.

– Collect 50,000,000 Goo from the Clover Field.

– Collect 500 Sprout Tokens.

– Collect 50 Tokens from Stick Bug Defense Totems.

– Collect 500 Tokens from Stick Nymphs.

– Collect 500 Tokens from Festive Gifts. – 132,471,795 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 19 Ticket

– Three Magic Bean Epistemological Endeavor – Discover 35 Bee Types.

– Collect 268,435,456 Pollen from the Sunflower Field.

– Collect 268,435,456 Pollen from the Pineapple Patch.

– Collect 268,435,456 Pollen from the Pumpkin Patch.

– Collect 4,096 Honey Tokens.

– Collect 4,096 Boost Tokens.

– Collect 4,096 Focus Tokens.

– Collect 512 Melody Tokens.

– Collect 512 Rage Tokens.

– Feed 101 Moon Charms to your Bees.

– Use 10 Glue.

– Use 10 Blue Extracts.

– Use 10 Red Extracts.

– Craft 101 Ingredients with the blender.

– Defeat 101 Rhino Beetles.

– Defeat 10 Werewolves.

– Defeat One Tunnel Bear. – 314,159,265 Honey

– One Science Enhancement

– 20 Ticket

– 10,000x Treat

– Two Star Jelly

– Four Glitter

– Four Enzymes

– Four Glue

– One Translator

