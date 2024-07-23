How to farm Gingerbread Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

Gingerbread Bears are one of the rarest items npw available during Beesmas time in Bee Swarm Simulator. These items can be used to enhance your bees or even simply to buy items from the Bee Bear’s Catalog during the celebrations.

Here’s all of the ways you can farm Gingerbread Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Farming methods for Gingerbread Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

Battle the bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to farm Gingerbread Bears in the Bee Swarm Simulator. While some methods will require you levelling up and reaching the higher Badge gates, all of them simply rely on defeating bosses.

1) Defeating larger bosses

One effective way to farm Gingerbread Bears is to focus on defeating larger bosses, such as the Stump Snail found at Badge Gate 15. Each victory against this sizable snail guarantees you five Gingerbread Bears. By activating the Wealth Clock, you can increase your chances of obtaining up to 25 Gingerbread Bears in a single game session.

The main drawback to this approach is the Stump Snail only spawns once every 48 hours. This means you’ll need to wait two days between opportunities to collect more Gingerbread Bears through this method.

2) Defeat King Beetle

Equip more bees. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Instead of battling Stump Snails, players can opt to defeat the King Beetle, which reliably yields three Gingerbread Bears with each victory. However, the beetle poses a tougher challenge, necessitating at least 10 upgraded bees to overcome. It spawns every four hours but demands considerable strength to defeat.

Players can engage in this process up to six times daily, accumulating approximately 15 to 18 Gingerbread Bears in the Bee Swarm Simulator.

3) Coconut Crab

The Coconut Crab presents a formidable challenge at Badge Gate 25 but offers the highest yield of Gingerbread Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator. To face this marine creature and collect Gingerbread Bears, you must have at least 15 bees with you.

There is no specified maximum limit to how many Gingerbread Bears you can receive from the crab, but with luck, you can gather up to 15 Gingerbread Bears. The creature spawns every 36 hours and can yield a mouthful of Gingerbread Bears for consumption.

4) Hunt down Spiders and Ladybugs

Easier to find and easier to kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another effective method to farm Gingerbread Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator is to hunt down Spiders and Ladybugs scattered across the map. These creatures are accessible to both lower and higher-level players. While defeating them doesn’t guarantee a Gingerbread Bear drop every time, there’s a chance of getting lucky.

Spiders typically spawn every 30 minutes, while Ladybugs appear every five minutes. Utilize this timeframe to your advantage by consistently engaging and defeating these insects. Though it may require patience, this method can yield more Gingerbread Bears compared to waiting for larger bosses to respawn in the game.

Best Gingerbread Bear farming method

Since Gingerbread Bears are quite rare to come by, the most effective farming strategy involves focusing on leveling up your bees and strategically deploying your resources to engage with all the aforementioned bosses when you can. By beating these bosses, you can collect upwards of 20 Gingerbread Bears a day.

While this may seem like a modest number at first glance, participating in the Beesmas update within Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox promises a gradual accumulation of these valuable resources. Embracing this slower process allows players to steadily build up a substantial stockpile of Gingerbread Bears over time.

