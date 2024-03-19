Category:
Roblox

How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Project Smash

Another egg hunt.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 05:59 pm
Project Smash The Hunt Roblox
Image via Project Smash

Roblox is currently hosting The Hunt event ,and as this rages on there are plenty of badges to collect across a variety of games with sweet rewards up for grabs to those who collect them. One of these games is Project Smash.

Yes, the Smash Bros.-inspired fighter is one of the many games to house The Hunt badge, so it’s definitely one you’ll want to explore. Luckily, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting this badge if you’re prepared. Here’s everything you need to know to get it done in Roblox.

Getting Roblox The Hunt badge in Project Smash

players moving through portals in roblox
Look for the egg. Image via Roblox

The Hunt badge in Project Smash can be tricky to get, but the process is extremely simple. If you know what you’re looking for you shouldn’t have too much issue locating it, but depending on the server traffic it may take longer to get it done.

  1. Jump into Project Smash
  2. Start a game
  3. Play until you see a notification saying the Ninja Egg has spawned
  4. Search for the egg (It will spawn at a random location around the map)
  5. Collect the egg (It will be marked on your map with a Ninja logo)

And that’s it! If you followed these steps correctly then you should have your Project Smash badge from Project Hunt.

The good news is that the Ninja Egg will spawn every 10 minutes so if you aren’t able to get it on your first attempt you can always log back in later and try again. Playing in a busy lobby can decrease your chances to get the egg so it could be handy to come back later if you happen to enter one with many players searching.

Now you’ve got The Hunt badge you’re all done in Project Smash and it’s time to get collecting more so you can redeem those sweet event rewards.

Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com