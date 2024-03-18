How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Blade Ball

Roblox has scattered a ton of The Hunt badges across various games and if you can collect them you can claim sweet rewards. One place to land one is in Blade Ball.

Blade Ball is one of the simpler games in Roblox but it’s still a whole lot of fun. And, now that you can score a badge for The Hunt, there’s no reason not to check it out. Before you do, you’ll want to know how to earn the badge. Some badges in The Hunt will have you doing a lot of exploration or problem-solving. Others can be simple. Fortunately, this one lands in the latter category.

How to earn The Hunt badge in Blade Ball

Play ball. Image via Roblox

Getting The Hunt badge from Blade Ball is very simple, and it’s one of the easiest you can earn. All you really need to do is play the game, though there are three things to make sure you get done while enjoying the mode.

The requirements to earn The Hunt badge are as follows:

Play five matches

Block the ball 30 times

Eliminate three players

With these being all you need to do, you can probably get this done within 10 minutes. Furthermore, you shouldn’t need to do anything outside of the general gameplay loop. The best part is Blade Ball is a lot of fun so unlike other The Hunt badges which have you doing tedious tasks in modes that aren’t so enjoyable, you should have a blast earning this one.

