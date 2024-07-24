In Dress to Impress, there are many different ways to make a statement, no matter what kind of theme you’ve been give. One thing that could really catch some eyes, however, are some long nails to really compliment your outfit for the judges.

Long nails are great accessories that can add a unique details for your looks, whether you want to add a flashy detail to an ensemble or you need long nails for some extra oomph in a cosplay-like design. They can, however, be tough to find while you scramble to create the perfect outfit, especially if you’re just starting out.

If you don’t have much time to ponder at the salon, here is how to get long nails in Dress to Impress.

Getting long nails in Dress to Impress

Don’t mind the Missing posters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get long nails in Dress to Impress, head over to Lana the Nail Tech, who can be found in the smaller room where you can customize your hair and makeup. Instead of sitting in the chair in front of Lana, however, you’ll want to walk behind her and hover your cursor over the small sign on the corkboard that says “Be Positive.”

You’ll know you’re hovering over the right item because you’ll see a prompt that says, “Put on.” Afterward, you will be given the long nails, along with a color palette that will pop up on the right-hand side of the screen. You can then choose the color of your new nails, or apply a pattern that will match your outfit best.

Afterward, create the rest of your look, whether that’s a retro look or even one with a Mermaid Tail, and hope the rest of your competition isn’t nearly as talented at building the perfect outfit as you.

