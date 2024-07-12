Out of the many themes in Dress to Impress, the “retro” theme might be a little confusing to dress up for, given how much the word encompasses. Retro means to imitate a style from the past, and given how much fashion has changed over the years, there are a lot of different clothing combinations to choose from.

To make it easier, we’ve picked some outfits that fit well into the theme and should get you the votes you need for your next fashion title. So here’s how to create a retro style in Dress to Impress.

Selecting the Outfit

There isn’t a fixed “retro” style you need to follow, so mix and match it to bring your unique retro style to life.

That being said, here’s the kind of vibe you should go for when preparing for the retro theme:

Tops

The halter’s probably my go to pick for anything retro. Screenshot by Dot Esports The puffed sleeves can be paired with all of these tops for a nice vintage look. Collage by Dot Esports Grab a high-waist pant and you’re good to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports New summer clothes, yay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Halter Tops were a staple in the 70s and are a great addition to your arsenal of retro clothing. It can be found alongside another set of tops (that also give off the retro vibe) in a corner after you walk past the Skin tone changer and towards the window.

Additionally, the Knotted crop top or Crop tops, in general, fit into the retro theme too—they were worn during the 40s and 50s and were used frequently in the 70s. You can combine them with Bell sleeves or Puffed sleeves with fur ends to complete the look, and they can be found right next to the Skirts section. Something extra that you could do is toggle the top’s knot style. The crop top works well without sleeves and would help fit into a more summer retro aesthetic.

There’s also a new section next to the VIP area. The developer added it with the new summer patch and has many tops and dresses matching the theme. The V-neck (paired with a floral pattern) and the Floral dress, in particular, give off a summer retro vibe.

Bottoms

Now that we’ve got a good set of tops to work with, it’s time for some great bottoms to pair them with. Here are some picks that work well with the tops we mentioned:

The tight jeans would work too, although it comes a little closer to the 90s. Screengrab by Dot Esports So many options here, where do I begin? Screengrab by Dot Esports

Bell-bottom jeans, High-waist jeans, and skirts are the go-to options for pairing the tops we mentioned. They were widely used throughout the ages and could be mixed with different patterns to achieve retro looks. The Bell-bottom jeans, for example, could use a pattern that makes them look glossy. Pair that with a V-neck with the same pattern, and you’ve got the iconic disco look.

Dress to Impress provides a plethora of outfits for you to experiment with and settle on what feels right to you. That said, here are some examples of these clothing pairs in action:

The Audrey Hepburn/ Party Retro Style. Screenshot by Dot Esports Summer Retro Style. Screenshot by Dot Esports Soft-girl Retro Style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

