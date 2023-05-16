How to fix User Status Not Up To Date in Roblox

It doesn't seem to have anything to with dates.

Logging into Roblox may not always go according to the plan. The “User Status Not Up To Date” error prevents players from accessing their accounts, preventing them from playing Roblox.

This error only appeared a handful of times during our play sessions, and it generally popped up when we made mistakes while entering our username or password.

Roblox’s servers going down for brief moments can also cause the “User Status Not Up To Date” error, as well as home network outages.

What to do when Roblox says User Status Not Up To Date

Double-check your username and password to ensure there aren’t any spelling or capitalization errors. Try logging into Roblox on a different web browser or device. Check if Roblox is down. Clear your browser cache and update to its latest version.

More often than not, Roblox fans can fix the User Status Not Up To Date error by correcting a minor spelling mistake in their username or password.

If there are no errors in that department, there’s a decent chance that Roblox might be experiencing a server outage which can cause this error to appear. If the latter is the case, players will need to wait for developers to get the servers back up.

