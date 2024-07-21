Blox Fruits Fruit tier list – Best and worst, ranked

There are 39 Fruits in Blox Fruits with unique attributes that make consuming the right fruit a challenge by itself. To help you choose the best ones, we’ve compiled a tier list for the best fruits.

Blox Fruits, a popular Roblox game based on the pirate adventure anime One Piece, lets you sail across the seas to gain power and money. The game features seven Common, six Uncommon, five Rare, 10 Legendary, and 11 Mythical Fruits. While some of these Fruits spawn on the map every hour, others can be hard to get.

The Fruits also have three types—Natural, Elemental, and Beast, with 12 offering the Fruit user an awakened stage, similar to the Devil Fruit’s awakening in One Piece.

The Mythical and Legendary fruits are undoubtedly better than others, but you may find some fruits that are lower on the tier list than expected. This doesn’t mean they’re bad. Instead, some just offer skills better suited for PvP and farming levels. Fruits in the same tier aren’t listed in any order.

Blox Fruits tier list: Best fruits ranked

Screenshot by Dot Esports via TierMaker

Top five Fruits in Blox Fruits

5) Buddha Fruit

OG Fruit. Image via Roblox. Remixed by Dot Esports

Buddha is one of the easiest Beast Fruits to use in PvP and farming NPCs across all the seas. It reduces damage and extends your melee range when you use Transform. You can also use Fragments to awaken the Fruit, letting you unlock one of the best skills, Shift, which transforms you into a giant Buddha and considerably increases your damage reduction.

With your now-massive range, you only need to spam your melee attack to finish off the hostile units. The fastest way to get Buddha Fruit is through Blox Fruit Dealers, which costs $1.2 million; however, it’s out of stock almost every time. You can either wait for the dealer to offer new Fruits (resets every four hours) or simply trade some precious Fruits to other players in exchange for the Buddha.

4) Light Fruit

Too good for the early and mid-game. Image via Roblox. Remixed by Dot Esports

The best Fruit to run across the first and second seas, the Light Fruit is an Elemental type, so NPC units without Aura (commonly known as Haki) can’t damage you. What makes the Light Fruit an excellent pick is how well it scales for late-game fights with its attack damage. Additionally, it offers impressive AoE skills that are excellent for farming EXP and you can quickly travel to different islands using its Flight ability.

We got the Light Fruit through Zioles, the Blox Fruit Gacha on the Jungle Island, on our first roll; however, you can purchase it through any Blox Fruit Dealers for $650,000—which isn’t too much considering how much easier this Fruit makes your grinding.

3) Rumble Fruit

Can’t touch this. Image via Roblox. Remixed by Dot Esports.

The Rumble Fruit is arguably the best Elemental Fruit that offers several abilities with huge AoEs. Sky Beam and Thunder Stun also stun the target, letting you combo and beat the bosses and have an edge over your opponents in PvP.

You can get the Rumble Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealers across different islands for $2.1 million. It also offers an Awakened state, making you a menace in aerial combat.

2) Spirit Fruit

Similar to Big Mom’s Soru Soru no Mi in the anime. Image via Roblox. Remixed by Dot Esports.

The Spirit Fruit is one of the most unique Fruits in Blox Fruits. It provides you with two spirits, Angel (Shu) and Demon (Ra), who can spawn many buddies to assist you during combat. When the moving bar is over the blue half of the spirit meter, you spawn a support buddy that heals you and buffs your movement speed. If you click while the bar is over the red half, you spawn a buddy that will attack and stun your enemies.

Many players sleep on the Spirit Fruit because it takes lots of practice to master. However, putting in the effort lets you perform combos, which is ideal for grinding levels and PvP. You can buy the Spirit Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealers for $3.4 million; however, in our experience, it’s out of stock every time. If you’re interested in this Fruit, we recommend trading for it.

1) Kitsune Fruit

Almost in the broken territory. Image via Roblox. Remixed by Dot Esports.

The Kitsune Fruit is undoubtedly the best Fruit in Blox Fruits. It’s a relatively new Fruit, added with the Update 22 in Dec. 2023. The Fruit offers incredible moves for PvP because of the combo potential. Additionally, its AoE abilities are among the best for farming, and you can move at great speed when you’re transformed.

You can get the Kitsune from the Blox Fruit Dealers for a whopping $8 million, so if you’re interested in getting this Fruit, you must start farming rigorously.

