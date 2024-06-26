Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A Roblox player holding a Ice Blox Fruit in the game.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
Roblox

All Fruits in Blox Fruits

Which fruit is your favorite?
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 12:34 pm

With the high number of Fruits in Blox Fruits, it’s hard to remember all of the options you can get while playing. There are different types, rarities, and each can be bought and sold for a different price.

Recommended Videos

All Fruits in Blox Fruits

The store in Blox Fruit.
You depend on either luck or money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are currently a total of 39 Fruits in Blox Fruits. They are separated into five rarities—Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical— and three types—Natural, Elemental, and Beast. Only 12 of them can be awakened.

The more common, the weaker and less expensive the Fruit will be. You can get Fruits by either participating in raids, defending the Castle on the Sea from pirates, receiving them as gifts from other players, or buying from the Blox Fruit Dealer or the Blox Fruit Gacha NPCs. Here is the full list of all the Fruits in Blox Fruits:

NameRarityTypeValueAwakening
RocketCommonNatural$5,000 or 50 RobuxNone
SpinCommonNatural$7,500 or 75 RobuxNone
ChopCommonNatural$30,000 or 100 RobuxNone
SpringCommonNatural$60,000 or 180 RobuxNone
BombCommonNatural$80,000 or 220 RobuxNone
SmokeCommonElemental$100,000 or 250 RobuxNone
SpikeCommonNatural$180,000 or 350 RobuxNone
FlameUncommonElemental$250,000 or 550 Robux14,500 fragments
FalconUncommonBeast$300,000 or 650 RobuxNone
IceUncommonElemental$350,000 or 750 Robux14,500 fragments
SandUncommonElemental$240,000 or 850 Robux14,500 fragments
DarkUncommonElemental$500,000 or 950 Robux14,500 fragments
DiamondUncommonNatural$600,000 or 1,000 RobuxNone
LightRareElemental$650,000 or 1,100 Robux14,500 fragments
RubberRareNatural$750,000 or 1,200 RobuxNone
BarrierRareNatural$800,000 or 1,250 RobuxNone
GhostRareNatural$940,000 or 1,275 RobuxNone
MagmaRareElemental$960,000 or 1,300 Robux14,500 fragments
QuakeLegendaryNatural$1,000,000 or 1,500 Robux17,000 fragments
BuddhaLegendaryBeast$1,200,000 or 1,650 Robux14,500 fragments
LoveLegendaryNatural$1,300,000 or 1,700 RobuxNone
SpiderLegendaryNatural$1,500,000 or 1,800 Robux17,300 fragments
SoundLegendaryNatural$1,700,000 or 1,900 RobuxNone
PhoenixLegendaryBeast$1,800,000 or 2,000 Robux18,500 fragments
PortalLegendaryNatural$1,900,000 or 2,000 RobuxNone
RumbleLegendaryElemental$2,100,000 or 2,100 Robux14,500 fragments
PainLegendaryNatural$2,300,000 or 2,200 RobuxNone
BlizzardLegendaryElemental$2,400,000 or 2,250 RobuxNone
GravityMythicalNatural$2,500,000 or 2,300 RobuxNone
MammothMythicalBeast$2,700,000 or 2,350 RobuxNone
T-RexMythicalBeast$2,700,000 or 2,350 RobuxNone
DoughMythicalElemental$2,800,000 or 2,400 Robux18,500 fragments
ShadowMythicalNatural$2,900,000 or 2,425 RobuxNone
VenomMythicalNatural$3,000,000 or 2,450 RobuxNone
ControlMythicalNatural$3,200,000 or 2,500 RobuxNone
SpiritMythicalNatural$3,400,000 or 2,550 RobuxNone
DragonMythicalBeastNone
LeopardMythicalBeast$5,000,000 or 3,000 RobuxNone
KistuneMythicalBeast$8,000,000 or 4,000 RobuxNone
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.