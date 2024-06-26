With the high number of Fruits in Blox Fruits, it’s hard to remember all of the options you can get while playing. There are different types, rarities, and each can be bought and sold for a different price.

All Fruits in Blox Fruits

You depend on either luck or money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are currently a total of 39 Fruits in Blox Fruits. They are separated into five rarities—Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical— and three types—Natural, Elemental, and Beast. Only 12 of them can be awakened.

The more common, the weaker and less expensive the Fruit will be. You can get Fruits by either participating in raids, defending the Castle on the Sea from pirates, receiving them as gifts from other players, or buying from the Blox Fruit Dealer or the Blox Fruit Gacha NPCs. Here is the full list of all the Fruits in Blox Fruits:

Name Rarity Type Value Awakening Rocket Common Natural $5,000 or 50 Robux None Spin Common Natural $7,500 or 75 Robux None Chop Common Natural $30,000 or 100 Robux None Spring Common Natural $60,000 or 180 Robux None Bomb Common Natural $80,000 or 220 Robux None Smoke Common Elemental $100,000 or 250 Robux None Spike Common Natural $180,000 or 350 Robux None Flame Uncommon Elemental $250,000 or 550 Robux 14,500 fragments Falcon Uncommon Beast $300,000 or 650 Robux None Ice Uncommon Elemental $350,000 or 750 Robux 14,500 fragments Sand Uncommon Elemental $240,000 or 850 Robux 14,500 fragments Dark Uncommon Elemental $500,000 or 950 Robux 14,500 fragments Diamond Uncommon Natural $600,000 or 1,000 Robux None Light Rare Elemental $650,000 or 1,100 Robux 14,500 fragments Rubber Rare Natural $750,000 or 1,200 Robux None Barrier Rare Natural $800,000 or 1,250 Robux None Ghost Rare Natural $940,000 or 1,275 Robux None Magma Rare Elemental $960,000 or 1,300 Robux 14,500 fragments Quake Legendary Natural $1,000,000 or 1,500 Robux 17,000 fragments Buddha Legendary Beast $1,200,000 or 1,650 Robux 14,500 fragments Love Legendary Natural $1,300,000 or 1,700 Robux None Spider Legendary Natural $1,500,000 or 1,800 Robux 17,300 fragments Sound Legendary Natural $1,700,000 or 1,900 Robux None Phoenix Legendary Beast $1,800,000 or 2,000 Robux 18,500 fragments Portal Legendary Natural $1,900,000 or 2,000 Robux None Rumble Legendary Elemental $2,100,000 or 2,100 Robux 14,500 fragments Pain Legendary Natural $2,300,000 or 2,200 Robux None Blizzard Legendary Elemental $2,400,000 or 2,250 Robux None Gravity Mythical Natural $2,500,000 or 2,300 Robux None Mammoth Mythical Beast $2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux None T-Rex Mythical Beast $2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux None Dough Mythical Elemental $2,800,000 or 2,400 Robux 18,500 fragments Shadow Mythical Natural $2,900,000 or 2,425 Robux None Venom Mythical Natural $3,000,000 or 2,450 Robux None Control Mythical Natural $3,200,000 or 2,500 Robux None Spirit Mythical Natural $3,400,000 or 2,550 Robux None Dragon Mythical Beast – None Leopard Mythical Beast $5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux None Kistune Mythical Beast $8,000,000 or 4,000 Robux None

