With the high number of Fruits in Blox Fruits, it’s hard to remember all of the options you can get while playing. There are different types, rarities, and each can be bought and sold for a different price.
All Fruits in Blox Fruits
There are currently a total of 39 Fruits in Blox Fruits. They are separated into five rarities—Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical— and three types—Natural, Elemental, and Beast. Only 12 of them can be awakened.
The more common, the weaker and less expensive the Fruit will be. You can get Fruits by either participating in raids, defending the Castle on the Sea from pirates, receiving them as gifts from other players, or buying from the Blox Fruit Dealer or the Blox Fruit Gacha NPCs. Here is the full list of all the Fruits in Blox Fruits:
|Name
|Rarity
|Type
|Value
|Awakening
|Rocket
|Common
|Natural
|$5,000 or 50 Robux
|None
|Spin
|Common
|Natural
|$7,500 or 75 Robux
|None
|Chop
|Common
|Natural
|$30,000 or 100 Robux
|None
|Spring
|Common
|Natural
|$60,000 or 180 Robux
|None
|Bomb
|Common
|Natural
|$80,000 or 220 Robux
|None
|Smoke
|Common
|Elemental
|$100,000 or 250 Robux
|None
|Spike
|Common
|Natural
|$180,000 or 350 Robux
|None
|Flame
|Uncommon
|Elemental
|$250,000 or 550 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Falcon
|Uncommon
|Beast
|$300,000 or 650 Robux
|None
|Ice
|Uncommon
|Elemental
|$350,000 or 750 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Sand
|Uncommon
|Elemental
|$240,000 or 850 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Dark
|Uncommon
|Elemental
|$500,000 or 950 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Diamond
|Uncommon
|Natural
|$600,000 or 1,000 Robux
|None
|Light
|Rare
|Elemental
|$650,000 or 1,100 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Rubber
|Rare
|Natural
|$750,000 or 1,200 Robux
|None
|Barrier
|Rare
|Natural
|$800,000 or 1,250 Robux
|None
|Ghost
|Rare
|Natural
|$940,000 or 1,275 Robux
|None
|Magma
|Rare
|Elemental
|$960,000 or 1,300 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Quake
|Legendary
|Natural
|$1,000,000 or 1,500 Robux
|17,000 fragments
|Buddha
|Legendary
|Beast
|$1,200,000 or 1,650 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Love
|Legendary
|Natural
|$1,300,000 or 1,700 Robux
|None
|Spider
|Legendary
|Natural
|$1,500,000 or 1,800 Robux
|17,300 fragments
|Sound
|Legendary
|Natural
|$1,700,000 or 1,900 Robux
|None
|Phoenix
|Legendary
|Beast
|$1,800,000 or 2,000 Robux
|18,500 fragments
|Portal
|Legendary
|Natural
|$1,900,000 or 2,000 Robux
|None
|Rumble
|Legendary
|Elemental
|$2,100,000 or 2,100 Robux
|14,500 fragments
|Pain
|Legendary
|Natural
|$2,300,000 or 2,200 Robux
|None
|Blizzard
|Legendary
|Elemental
|$2,400,000 or 2,250 Robux
|None
|Gravity
|Mythical
|Natural
|$2,500,000 or 2,300 Robux
|None
|Mammoth
|Mythical
|Beast
|$2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux
|None
|T-Rex
|Mythical
|Beast
|$2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux
|None
|Dough
|Mythical
|Elemental
|$2,800,000 or 2,400 Robux
|18,500 fragments
|Shadow
|Mythical
|Natural
|$2,900,000 or 2,425 Robux
|None
|Venom
|Mythical
|Natural
|$3,000,000 or 2,450 Robux
|None
|Control
|Mythical
|Natural
|$3,200,000 or 2,500 Robux
|None
|Spirit
|Mythical
|Natural
|$3,400,000 or 2,550 Robux
|None
|Dragon
|Mythical
|Beast
|–
|None
|Leopard
|Mythical
|Beast
|$5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux
|None
|Kistune
|Mythical
|Beast
|$8,000,000 or 4,000 Robux
|None