Dress to Impress frequently adds special assets around holidays and events you can only claim for a limited time. You can unlock a few Lunar New Year items to celebrate the start of 2025.

The more items you have in your closet to work with, the better your chances are of creating a stunning look that lands you a spot on the winner’s podium. These special assets are sure to inspire you to create something extraordinary, so here’s how to get all Lunar New Year items in Dress to Impress.

How to unlock Dress to Impress Lunar New Year items

Once you unlock them, they’re yours to keep forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get all the special Lunar New Year items in DTI by redeeming three different codes. While many past items have been tied to quests or special events, these are a lot easier to add to your collection and simply require you to input three codes. With all of these codes redeemed, you gain access to six new items.

Lunar New Year codes in Dress to Impress

You can redeem three Lunar New Year codes in DTI to claim six unique items.

Use LNY2025 to redeem a cheongsam dress and a tang suit.

to redeem a cheongsam dress and a tang suit. Use HAPPYNEWYEAR to redeem a hanfu.

to redeem a hanfu. Use YEAROFTHESNAKE to redeem a snake necklace, a snake headpiece, and snake bracelets.

How to redeem codes in Dress to Impress

If you’re unfamiliar with redeeming codes, unlocking the Lunar New Year items might seem tricky. Luckily, the process is pretty straightforward, but if you’re having trouble, here are the exact steps to follow.

Load into any server in DTI.

Near the bottom left corner of the screen, select the circular bag icon with the word “code” on it.

Type out or paste any of the Lunar New Year codes in the box.

Select the “redeem” option to claim your new item.

Repeat this process for all of the Lunar New Year codes.

Once you have redeemed the codes, you can access your Lunar New Year goodies by visiting any dressing room. These special items are yours to keep forever once you claim them, and they’re sure to work well for a wide variety of themes you encounter as you play.

All items redeemed using codes are permanently added to the dressing room. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How long are the Lunar New Year items available in Dress to Impress?

All of the Lunar New Year items are available until Feb. 1 at 10am CT. After this, they’ll likely never be obtainable again, as has been the case with many past exclusive items like the Petal Dress. Not all code items expire, but those that do have never returned, which means these likely won’t either.

Although you won’t be able to claim the Lunar New Year items after this date, you can still add plenty of other assets to your collection. This includes the Axe and Scythe, Mermaid Tail, CaseOh’s kitty, and a Reindeer.

