Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player wearing a red santa hat holding a small brown reindeer in Dress to Impress.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get a Reindeer in Dress to Impress

Obtain two Reindeer Tokens to unlock an adorable new companion in Dress to Impress.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 01:55 pm

The winter event in Dress to Impress has quite a few exclusive secret items you can work on obtaining. One of the trickiest ones to get is the festive Reindeer animal accessory item.

Recommended Videos

This item is only available to unlock for a short amount of time and there’s no guidance given for how to get it. Luckily, the process isn’t too complex once you know what you’re looking for, so here’s how to get a Reindeer in Dress to Impress.

Table of contents

How to get a Chibi Deer in Dress to Impress

This little creature is absolutely adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Reindeer in Dress to Impress by acquiring hidden Reindeer Tokens as part of Roblox’s Winter Spotlight event. This item can be claimed from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 so you’ve got a decent amount of time to finish this task.

How many Reindeer Tokens are there in Dress to Impress?

There are two Reindeer Tokens you need to find to claim the exclusive Chibi Deer item. You can only unlock this item after you have obtained both secret Tokens.

All Reindeer Token locations in Dress to Impress

The Reindeer Tokens can be found in Chapter Two and Chapter Three of the Winter Christmas quest series. The first token is blue and appears during the reindeer race and the second one is red and spawns during the final boss battle. You can get these Tokens on your first playthrough of these quests or replay them if you already completed these tasks.

About halfway through the reindeer race in Chapter Two, a vibrant blue Token will appear near the middle of the pathway. Run into it while you’re riding the Reindeer to claim this item. To ensure you’re able to grab it, it’s best to avoid the wreaths that grant you speed boosts along the way. You might accidentally speed right past it if you use them. Be sure to stop and enter the fountain code before you move on to claim the next Token.

Claiming a blue reindeer token in dress to impress.
The Token appears right around the halfway point, so keep an eye on the progress bar so you know when to look for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Reindeer Token is a lot tougher to get since it doesn’t appear until the final phase of the boss battle in Chapter Three. You have to throw presents at Agamemnon Santa and dodge his attacks until his health bar is depleted for the first time to reach the second stage of this battle.

Once you’ve fully drained his health bar, he’ll take you to a new fairly empty icy area for the next stage of the fight. The Token you need is sitting on a small icy island slightly detached from the main area.

The direction you need to head in to find it varies depending on where you spawn, so circle and look around the entire battlefield to spot it. You can see the Token from far away since the map is fairly empty.

As soon as you get both Tokens, the Reindeer is officially yours. You can’t equip it while playing the Winter Quest, so head into any regular server to find your reward.

How to find and equip the Reindeer in Dress to Impress

You can find and equip your new Reindeer by visiting any changing booth in Dress to Impress. The first time you load into a regular server after claiming both tokens, you should see a message letting you know that you have received the Chibi Deer as a reward. If you don’t see this message, you may have missed one of the two Tokens.

The Reindeer can be found in the trophy category at any dressing booth. If you got the reward message but don’t see it, try closing and reopening the game. You also might have to switch servers to get the game to properly update with your new item. As long as you see the reward message, the Reindeer will eventually show up in your dressing room, so don’t worry too much if you can’t find it right away.

If you’re looking for more freebies, you might want to claim the Axe and Scythe, Mermaid Tail, and CaseOh’s kitty next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter