The winter event in Dress to Impress has quite a few exclusive secret items you can work on obtaining. One of the trickiest ones to get is the festive Reindeer animal accessory item.

This item is only available to unlock for a short amount of time and there’s no guidance given for how to get it. Luckily, the process isn’t too complex once you know what you’re looking for, so here’s how to get a Reindeer in Dress to Impress.

How to get a Chibi Deer in Dress to Impress

This little creature is absolutely adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Reindeer in Dress to Impress by acquiring hidden Reindeer Tokens as part of Roblox’s Winter Spotlight event. This item can be claimed from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2 so you’ve got a decent amount of time to finish this task.

How many Reindeer Tokens are there in Dress to Impress?

There are two Reindeer Tokens you need to find to claim the exclusive Chibi Deer item. You can only unlock this item after you have obtained both secret Tokens.

All Reindeer Token locations in Dress to Impress

The Reindeer Tokens can be found in Chapter Two and Chapter Three of the Winter Christmas quest series. The first token is blue and appears during the reindeer race and the second one is red and spawns during the final boss battle. You can get these Tokens on your first playthrough of these quests or replay them if you already completed these tasks.

About halfway through the reindeer race in Chapter Two, a vibrant blue Token will appear near the middle of the pathway. Run into it while you’re riding the Reindeer to claim this item. To ensure you’re able to grab it, it’s best to avoid the wreaths that grant you speed boosts along the way. You might accidentally speed right past it if you use them. Be sure to stop and enter the fountain code before you move on to claim the next Token.

The Token appears right around the halfway point, so keep an eye on the progress bar so you know when to look for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Reindeer Token is a lot tougher to get since it doesn’t appear until the final phase of the boss battle in Chapter Three. You have to throw presents at Agamemnon Santa and dodge his attacks until his health bar is depleted for the first time to reach the second stage of this battle.

Once you’ve fully drained his health bar, he’ll take you to a new fairly empty icy area for the next stage of the fight. The Token you need is sitting on a small icy island slightly detached from the main area.

The direction you need to head in to find it varies depending on where you spawn, so circle and look around the entire battlefield to spot it. You can see the Token from far away since the map is fairly empty.

Hop over to the island to grab it. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can spot this glowing object from fairly far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you get both Tokens, the Reindeer is officially yours. You can’t equip it while playing the Winter Quest, so head into any regular server to find your reward.

How to find and equip the Reindeer in Dress to Impress

You can find and equip your new Reindeer by visiting any changing booth in Dress to Impress. The first time you load into a regular server after claiming both tokens, you should see a message letting you know that you have received the Chibi Deer as a reward. If you don’t see this message, you may have missed one of the two Tokens.

The Reindeer can be found in the trophy category at any dressing booth. If you got the reward message but don’t see it, try closing and reopening the game. You also might have to switch servers to get the game to properly update with your new item. As long as you see the reward message, the Reindeer will eventually show up in your dressing room, so don’t worry too much if you can’t find it right away.

