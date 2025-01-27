How to get the Depthseeker Rod in Fisch

The Depthseeker Rod is a striking piece of gear in Fisch. Apparently engineered with advanced deep-sea technology, it’s built for anglers ready to test their skills beyond shallow waters. Keep reading if you have the C$ to waste and want to add this rod to your collection.

Where to find the Depthseeker Rod in Fisch

The Atlantis Merchant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Depthseeker Rod for 125,000 C$ at Atlantis. To locate it, head to coordinates -4459, -605.5, 1867. Alternatively, use the Heart of Zeus to portal directly to the central Atlantis pavilion, turn left (east), and walk out of the main structure. Nearby, you’ll spot a Merchant stationed in a bright yellow building just before the east bridge.

The Depthseeker Rod is positioned outside this building, leaning against its right side alongside the Flippers and Super Flippers for sale. The Merchant is hard to miss and serves as a central point for acquiring a few key items, including this rod. He also has an entire building, unlike other Merchant NPCs in Fisch, which primarily have booths.

Depthseeker Rod stats

Attribute Value Lure Speed 55 percent Luck 20 percent Control 0.17 Resilience 25 percent Max Weight Capacity 50,000 kg Cost 125,000 C$

Unlike other rods in Fisch, the Depthseeker Rod lacks a passive effect.

Is the Depthseeker Rod worth It?

In all its glory! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Depthseeker Rod’s aesthetic and theme make it a unique addition to your inventory, its stats leave much to be desired compared to other rods in the same price range. For instance, the Arctic Rod, available at the Northern Summit for just 25,000C$, offers superior Luck and slightly better Control at a fraction of the cost.

Rod Lure speed Luck Control Resilience Max weight capacity Cost Depthseeker Rod 55 percent 20% 0.17 25% 50,000 kg 125,000C$ Arctic Rod 45 percent 65% 0.18 15% 80,000 kg 25,000C$

Given the Depthseeker’s price point, you may question its utility unless you’re specifically enchanted by its design or aim to enhance it further through enchantments.

Best enchants for Depthseeker Rod

The Depthseeker Rod’s true potential can be unlocked with the right enchantments. If you’re committed to making the most of this mid-game rod, consider the following enchantments to improve its stats:

Enchantment Effect Reasoning Quality +15 percent Lure Speed, +15 percent Luck, +5 percent Resilience Provides an overall boost across key attributes. Divine +45 percent Luck Significantly improves the Luck stat, making the rod more viable. Storming +95 percent Luck during Rain Adds a thematic element while boosting performance in rainy conditions. Immortal +75 percent Luck Ideal if you’re willing to use an Exalted Enchant for a major Luck boost.

Enchantments like Storming enhance the Depthseeker’s performance and fit its deep-sea aesthetic, creating synergy between its design and function. Quality, on the other hand, provides balanced improvements, making it a great choice for anglers who want versatility.

If you’re set on purchasing the Depthseeker, be prepared to spend extra time and resources enchanting it to bring it up to par with other rods at its price point. And if you’re on a tighter budget, the Arctic Rod is a much more cost-effective alternative that provides better overall stats.

