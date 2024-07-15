All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) Trello link and Discord server

In All Star Tower Defense (ASTD), you get to witness epic anime crossovers while working to defend your tower. Mastering the game mechanics can be a pretty tricky process, but it’s a lot easier to navigate while using the official Trello and Discord spaces.

Having an understanding of all the mechanics helps you progress further in the game, which means you can work on unlocking even better units, try beating even harder levels, and so much more. Here’s what you need to know about the Trello and Discord servers for All Star Tower Defense in Roblox.

All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) Trello board

You can summon many familiar faces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The All Star Tower Defense Trello board is packed with key information that makes navigating through the Roblox game a lot easier. There’s information about all of the latest updates, a breakdown of all of the anime and manga content you can find in the game, explanations of all important units, and so much more.

In general, if you have a question regarding any key game feature, the Trello board is the best place to seek answers. But if the answer to your question isn’t anywhere on the board, the official Discord server is the next best place to check.

All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) Discord server join link

In the All Star Tower Defense Discord server, you can participate in giveaways, chat with other players, vote in polls that shape future game content, keep up with the latest game announcements, and much more. It’s a great place to be if you want to be as involved with the game as possible.

