T1 parts ways with PUBG players Akad, Rex, and HowL

Korean esports organization T1’s PUBG roster is left with just two members, following the departure of Lim “Akad” Gwang-hyun, Kim “Rex” Hae-chan, and Park “HowL” Min-sung, the organization announced today.

Akad was one of the roster’s longest-serving members, having played for T1 since Feb. 2019. Rex and HowL began actively starting for the roster this year.

Today we part ways with Akad, Rex, and HowL. We highly appreciate their contribution to the team and wish them all the best.

The roster with Akad, Rex, and HowL recently competed and achieved second-runners up at PUBG Contentinel Series Two: Asia in September. The team has since found themselves falling down the pecking order in Korea, failing to qualify for the third season of the competition after finishing 11th in the Korean qualifier.

The team’s recent Battlegrounds Weekly Series 2020 has left much to be desired as well, finishing ninth and 11th, behind established top teams such OP.GG Sports and Gen.G Esports.

Established in 2018, T1’s PUBG division has yet to break into the upper echelons of the esport. The Korean organization will look improve their lineup, and gun for their first major championship, especially with the upcoming $3.5 million PUBG Global Invitational hosted by PUBG Corp. and held in Seoul, South Korea.

T1 will now need to find at least two more players to round out their starting lineup, now consisting of just Jeong “Adder” Ji-hun and Lee “Starlord” Jong-ho.