How to change your name and appearance in PUBG Mobile

PUBG was first available on Steam, a platform that lets players change their in-game names as many times as they want. Things aren’t that simple on PUBG Mobile, however, and you’ll need to fulfil a couple of requirements to make any adjustments to your appearance or change your name completely.

Considering any gamer can grow out of their nickname and start finding a tag like “420NoScopeBlazeIt” a little childish at some point, knowing how you can change your name may give you the freedom of knowing how to express your new self. The same applies to your in-game appearance since most players prefer trying to make the models look just themselves and your new haircut may require you to make a change.

Here’s how you can change your name and appearance in PUBG Mobile.

Changing your name in PUBG Mobile

When the game first released in 2017, there was no way to change your name, leaving you stuck with whatever you started with. Thankfully though, there is now a way to do it, but it requires you to have access to a Rename Card.

You’re rewarded these cards when you level up, and some are given as free rewards during seasonal events. If you aren’t so lucky to have one, though, then you’ll need to pay for one in the item shop for around $5 each in Unknown Cash, PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency. If you navigate to the in-game shop and look for the Rename Card, you’ll also notice that they’re also purchasable with Crew Points. You can collect Crew Points by completing Crew challenges.

If you haven’t been the one for questing, it can also be a good idea to open up your missions page and look for any quests that may have a Rename Card as their reward.

You can use your Rename Card by following these steps:

First, open up the app and navigate to the main menu.

Select the “Inventory” option at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the crate icon on the right-hand side and then tap the “Rename Card” if you have any.

The option to “Use” should appear upon clicking on the card and you’ll need to press on it to set up your new name.

Enter the new name you want and tap OK. You can only change your name once per day and the card will be used once you pick your new tag, so be sure to choose your new name wisely and double-check for typos.

Resetting your Appearance in PUBG Mobile

Similar to changing your name, you will need to use another in-game currency to change your appearance as well. Battle Points is the second line of currency in PUBG Mobile and can only be obtained through playing the game and completing missions. This means that you won’t have the option to purchase BP with real money.

An appearance change costs 3,000 BP.

Once you have enough BP, you can change the look of your character from its gender to hair by doing the following:

Launch PUBG Mobile and navigate to the main menu.

Click on the “Inventory” option on the bottom part of your screen.

Your Inventory will pop-up on the side but you’ll need to look for an option that will appear around your character.

Tap the “Reset Appearance” button that appears toward top left side of your screen.

Make the changes you want to the character and then select “Ok”

You then need to Purchase the changes to confirm you wish to spend the BP. The cost could rise or decrease depending on the exact changes you want to make.

Note that if you have a Victor skin equipped, you’ll need to revert back to your original character model through the “Workshop-Characters” menu.