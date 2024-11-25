Is PUBG cross-platform in 2024? Crossplay guide

If you’re looking to dive into PUBG’s fast-paced battlegrounds with your friend who isn’t on the same platform, you may wonder whether the popular battle royale supports crossplay to make your gameday plans come true.

Recommended Videos

Being a multiplayer game, PUBG is most fun when played with friends. While a lot of players prefer the solo queue, eliminating enemies and being the last team standing feels more fulfilling when with a duo or a squad. Now, teaming up is pretty easy if you and the players you want to party with are on the same platform. If not, the question of crossplay availability comes up, making things slightly complicated.

Does PUBG have crossplay? Answered

You can play with your friends—with some restrictions. Image via Krafton

Technically, yes. PUBG supports crossplay between console platforms, so if you are on Xbox and want to team up with someone on PlayStation, you can do so without any hassle.

Unfortunately, the same isn’t true if you’re playing on PC and the other person is on a console. So, PC players can only compete against other PC players.

Now, here’s why PUBG’s partial crossplay support actually makes sense: Given the advantage PC players have over console players, it’d be unfair to pit players on either platforms against each other. The mouse and keyboard combo is much superior to the controller, especially in a competitive shooter game, as it lets players have better control over essential mechanics like movement, weapon recoil patterns, and more. To top it off, Krafton hasn’t yet added aim assist, a special setting which makes it easier to aim with a controller, to PUBG on console.

Looking at the kind of chaos full crossplay support has brought to other multiplayer shooter games that do have aim assist (see: Warzone and Apex), Krafton is probably better off not introducing it to PUBG at the moment.

How to enable crossplay in PUBG

To enable crossplay between the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, follow these steps:

Launch PUBG and go to the Settings screen. Here, under the Gameplay tab, enable Cross Platform Play.

That’s it. Your matches will now include players from both platforms and you can join each other’s parties as well.

Does PUBG Mobile support crossplay?

No, PUBG Mobile doesn’t support crossplay. You can only play with friends or match against opponents on mobile.

If you’re playing PUBG Mobile on PC using an emulator, however, you can team up with a mobile player. But the lobby you and your party member load up in will be populated with emulator players only. The logic is the same: PC players have an advantage over those on mobile and putting them together is only unfair.

Does PUBG support cross progression?

PUBG only supports cross progression in the same family of consoles. So, if you’re switching between Xbox and PlayStation consoles, you’ll have to start over. If you’re upgrading from an Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S console (or PS4 to PS5), however, you can avail the benefit of a cross save.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy